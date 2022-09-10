Read full article on original website
AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/12)
Others Receiving Votes: West Central Maynard, Tripoli, GTRA, Montezuma, Fremont-Mills, Exira-EHK, BGM, West Bend-Mallard, Iowa Valley. Others Receiving Votes: Columbus Junction, AGWSR, Gehlen Catholic, East Buchanan, Wapsie Valley. Class 1A. Van Meter. Pella Christian. West Sioux. West Branch. Beckman Catholic. Underwood. T-6. Dike-New Hartford. Durant. Aplington-Parkersburg. Kuemper Catholic. Others Receiving...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Mosinee 3, Rhinelander 0 RHINELANDER - Mosinee cruised past the Hodags 25-6, 25-22, 25-15 in Great Northern Conference play. ...
Fox11online.com
Week 4 Overtime: Bay Port, Kimberly and Neenah post big wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Four weeks have been played in high school football and last week there were some key conference games led by the Game Time Game of the Week which featured Pulaski at Bay Port. Both entered 3-0 and contenders for the Fox River Classic Conference North title,...
Fox11online.com
A glimpse into fall sports at Appleton North High School
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fall sports are well underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Some Appleton North High School girls' teams are motivated to have a successful season. The girls swim and dive team is jumping into the pool every day working on perfecting dives and beating times. Share your photos and videos...
marshfieldareasports.com
Columbus Catholic volleyball sweeps Loyal in Cloverbelt East opener
MARSHFIELD – The Columbus Catholic volleyball team, ranked No. 4 in this week’s Wissports.net Division 4 state coaches poll, rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Loyal in its Cloverbelt Conference East Division and home opener on Tuesday. The Dons won 26-24, 25-10, 25-13. Loyal put up a fight...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 13th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of prep volleyball action across western Wisconsin, including matches between McDonell and Regis, Merrill and North, Winona and Memorial, and Rice Lake and Northwestern. Plus, boys prep soccer matchups between Rice Lake and Memorial, North and Chippewa Falls, and Arcadia and McDonell-Regis. Finally, UW-Superior...
Boys high school soccer: Piekarski, Cortes score twice in Janesville Craig's 9-1 rout over Janesville Parker
JANESVILLE—Everyone got into the act for the Janesville Craig soccer team Tuesday night at Craig High School. Seven Cougars scored in their 9-1 romp over crosstown rival Janesville Parker in a game that showcased the Cougars’ superior depth. Freshman Joey Piekarski and sophomore Jorge Cortes each scored twice for Craig, which took an 8-1 lead into intermission. ...
Girls volleyball: Janesville Craig sets tone with early scoring run in three-game sweep of rival Janesville Parker
JANESVILLE—Ella Loveland had to smile when it was suggested serving in volleyball is mainly getting the ball over the net. “Nooo,” the Janesville Craig junior said. Loveland put on a prime example on how to serve as she started a run of 11 straight points that rocketed the Cougars to a 25-9 victory in the first game at Janesville Parker on Tuesday night. ...
