JANESVILLE—Ella Loveland had to smile when it was suggested serving in volleyball is mainly getting the ball over the net. “Nooo,” the Janesville Craig junior said. Loveland put on a prime example on how to serve as she started a run of 11 straight points that rocketed the Cougars to a 25-9 victory in the first game at Janesville Parker on Tuesday night. ...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO