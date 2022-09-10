ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn

Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland

Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
Yakuza 8 Will Feature a Return for Series Hero Kazuma Kiryu, Out in 2024

Yakuza 8, now officially titled Like a Dragon 8, will be released in early 2024 and will unexpectedly feature a return for original series hero Kazuma Kiryu. Announced during a stream from developer RGG Studio, the game will also see the return of Yakuza: Like a Dragon heroes Ichiban Kasuga, Koichi Adachi, and Yu Nanba. We saw a teaser trailer featuring the Kasuga and Kiryu (who has a new, grey haircut) wandering through the fictional Kamurocho. The game will be released for PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.
