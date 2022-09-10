ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games

Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced

PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
Rune Factory 3 Special - Nintendo Direct September 2022 Trailer

Watch the trailer for the announcement that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check it out to see farming activities and more, including the reveal of the new mode added to the game. In Rune Factory 3 Special, live your fantasy life as Micah, who...
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the game. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On

We went to PlayStation’s USA headquarters for the first hands-on with PSVR2. Here's what we learned after spending all day playing Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, and Resident Evil Village VR.
We React to the Nintendo Direct Our Bodies Have Been Craving - NVC 629

We got the thing, the "thing" in this case being a fall Nintendo Direct, and what a roughly 40 minutes that was, am I right? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a real game YOU can play this May. Join Brian Altano, Brendan Graeber, Rebekah Valentine and Seth Macy as we talk Nintendo Direct, Splatoon 3, and just a whole lot of Nintendo chatter for you to enjoy.
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer

Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can help Remy re-open a restaurant in the Valley. Once the restaurant is fully operational, you can serve food to different characters, thus improving your relationship with them. How to Unlock Remy. To unlock Remy, you'll need access to the castle in the Plaza. Once...
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide

Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
Lost Loves and Missing Memories

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
A Fishy Dispute

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
