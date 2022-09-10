Read full article on original website
Tekken 8 Gameplay Reveal Trailer | September State of Play
More than just Kazuya's face, we finally have gameplay for Tekken 8! The long-runng fighting game franchise showed off Kazuya and Jin fighting in the rain at Sony's September State of Play.
Ubisoft Reveals New Price For All Upcoming AAA Games
Ubisoft has raised the price of some of its titles to US$70, following in the footsteps of other major publishers. The publisher's first US$70 release will be the new-gen console editions of Skull & Bones, which will not be accessible on last-gen systems. Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillermot...
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced
PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
Nintendo 64's GoldenEye 007 is Coming to Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass
Nintendo has announced that its beloved GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online "soon" with official online functionality for the first time ever. Announced during September's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed a ton of new titles coming to its online subscription package including Pokémon Stadium and Mario Party, before confirming that GoldenEye would also be arriving.
Rune Factory 3 Special - Nintendo Direct September 2022 Trailer
Watch the trailer for the announcement that Rune Factory 3 Special is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Check it out to see farming activities and more, including the reveal of the new mode added to the game. In Rune Factory 3 Special, live your fantasy life as Micah, who...
EA Originals Partners with Dynasty Warriors Studio for a New Monster Hunter-like
EA has announced that its EA Originals label has entered a partnership with Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force for a new hunting game - that's like Monster Hunter hunting, not Big Buck Hunter hunting. We don't know a ton of details yet about what this new hunting...
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: How to Watch if You Missed It Live
Today's September PlayStation State of Play livestream has wrapped up. Take a look at our guide to all of the biggest announcements from PlayStation State of Play today to see what PS5 and PS VR2 games have already been announced. If you're wondering how to watch the PlayStation State of...
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the game. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
We went to PlayStation’s USA headquarters for the first hands-on with PSVR2. Here's what we learned after spending all day playing Horizon Call of the Mountain, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, and Resident Evil Village VR.
Horizon Call of the Mountain – Hands-On Impressions
We went hands-on with Horizon Call of the Mountain. Join IGN's Mark Medina and Bo Moore as they discuss what to expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 exclusive.
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
We React to the Nintendo Direct Our Bodies Have Been Craving - NVC 629
We got the thing, the "thing" in this case being a fall Nintendo Direct, and what a roughly 40 minutes that was, am I right? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a real game YOU can play this May. Join Brian Altano, Brendan Graeber, Rebekah Valentine and Seth Macy as we talk Nintendo Direct, Splatoon 3, and just a whole lot of Nintendo chatter for you to enjoy.
Fallout 76: The Pitt - Official Launch Trailer
Travel beyond the borders of Appalachia to The Pitt – a grim industrial wasteland crippled by conflict and awash with radiation. Join up with the Union, a fledgling band of freedom fighters, and work your way through the City of Steel against the Fanatics and whatever else might be lurking in the shadows.
Ganyu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
The ever-working assistant of the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is a workaholic. She is a 5-star Cryo Bow user from Liyue, and has the blood of an adeptus - Qilin to be exact and because of this - she can be quite shy. Since she's also an adeptus, she's been around for a while. She's almost a thousand years old, but the caveat to this is that she can be quite forgetful.
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - Official Announcement Trailer
Kiryu returns in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This new addition to the series will focus on Kiryu, following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, leading up to Like a Dragon 8. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name...
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can help Remy re-open a restaurant in the Valley. Once the restaurant is fully operational, you can serve food to different characters, thus improving your relationship with them. How to Unlock Remy. To unlock Remy, you'll need access to the castle in the Plaza. Once...
Yakuza's Like a Dragon: Ishin Spinoff Game Gets a Remake and Global Release
Update: Sega has announced that Like a Dragon: Ishin will arrive in the West on February 21, 2023. The remake of the game will include famous Japanese actors, who have appeared in previous Yakuza games, and are being newly added to Ishin. The game will include returning songs from the series, too.
Ganyu Ascension Materials Guide
Ganyu is a great character, especially when ascended to the highest level as she's one of the highest damage dealers in the game. She shares a local specialty requirement with Xiao and shares a local specialty requirement with Shenhe as well as the common material.
Lost Loves and Missing Memories
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
A Fishy Dispute
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
