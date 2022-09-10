ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPY9E_0hqCeCz000

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Vitae Springs Fire which started Friday afternoon in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe to return home, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, all evacuations set Friday night are staying in place for the time being.

The fire is currently concentrated in a hard-to-reach wooded area, and while the fire is 100% contained, there are still risks due to potential high winds in the area.

High winds lead to massive spread for Cedar Creek Fire.

Crews are focusing on strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots throughout the day.

Approximately 119 single-family residences are in the Level 3 evacuation zone, but there have been no reported injuries or structure losses due to the fire, authorities said.

Visit the Marion County website to see a full map of the evacuations in the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Oregon Native
3d ago

Indeed they were and are proficient protectors! Now the rest of you can help out by staying the heck out of Vitae area! The gravel road that is Vitae Springs Road is not meant as a main route. So if you don’t live in the immediate vicinity, then use a different route for the sake of the first responders and the residents returning. Your travel through that area which is mainly pasture land and dry grass increases the chance for another fire and this time several homes could be lost. Do your rubber necking on I5 not a residential neighborhood.

Reply
3
FJB LGB 45th
3d ago

please start adding the meaning of containment for those who are not aware of the verbiage. it is not out or over

Reply
3
Wolf Lee
3d ago

thank you to the Salem and keizer fire fighters and to the Salem PD

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#The Vitae Springs Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy