Gregg Marcus, Commercial Lender and Insurance Broker Based in New York, Continues Charitable Work with Multiple Organizations

Nathan's Famous Launches Limited Time Lager in Collaboration With Coney Island Brewing Company
Iconic New York Brand’s First Beer Available in Limited Quantities through September. Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces the launch of its newest menu item, Nathan's Famous Lager, brewed in collaboration with Coney Island Brewing Company. The lager, the brand's first beer since inception in 1916, features a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish. The nose is full of bright citrus and floral aromas and the palate has a nice cracker malt profile, with a floral hop flavor. The lager is available at select New York Nathan's Famous locations and at Coney Island Brewery in 4pk/16oz cans and on draft for a limited-time starting on September 16.
AHF Targets Gilead on Drug Pricing @ Baird Global Healthcare Conference
In less than two years, Gilead has more than doubled the cost of its HIV medication, Descovy, for the lifesaving 340B program from $445.11 in Q3, 2020 to $987.55 in Q2, 2022. AHF will host a protest Wednesday, Sept. 14th targeting Gilead Sciences—"Greediad”—and its investors over its AIDS drug pricing during the Baird Global Healthcare Investor Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in New York.
