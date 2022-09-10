Gregg Marcus, Commercial Lender and Insurance Broker Based in New York, Continues Charitable Work with Multiple Organizations

Iconic New York Brand’s First Beer Available in Limited Quantities through September. Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces the launch of its newest menu item, Nathan's Famous Lager, brewed in collaboration with Coney Island Brewing Company. The lager, the brand's first beer since inception in 1916, features a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish. The nose is full of bright citrus and floral aromas and the palate has a nice cracker malt profile, with a floral hop flavor. The lager is available at select New York Nathan's Famous locations and at Coney Island Brewery in 4pk/16oz cans and on draft for a limited-time starting on September 16.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO