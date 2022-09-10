Read full article on original website
Related
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Tuesday's practice
Following two strong showings to open the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs entered Monday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Still, there's plenty for the Bulldogs to accomplish this fall, with the latest challenge coming in the team's first SEC game of the season. No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0...
Best quotes from South Carolina football players leading into Georgia game
The top-ranked Georgia football team will come to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on South Carolina under second-year head coach Shane Beamer and his team. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) are viewed by the Vegas oddsmakers as a team with little chance to win. The opening line was more...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0