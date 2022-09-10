ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy