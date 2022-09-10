Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several area rivers have reached minor flood stage, or are expected to reach minor flood stage in the coming days. For the Peace...including Bartow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 07/18/1991. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Bartow 8.0 7.9 Wed 6 am 8.0 8.0 7.9 7.9 MSG
Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Manatee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following county, Manatee. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, South Bradenton, West Samoset, Bayshore Gardens and Oneco. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
