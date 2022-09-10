Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
kelo.com
Harrisburg Fire Department 9/11 memorial
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A memorial is on display at the Harrisburg Community Fire Department this afternoon to remember September 11, 2001. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the fire department has a large flag flying near Cliff Avenue and Willow Street and has their fire trucks outside.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Pizzashop to donate sales to military non-profit Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A newly opened restaurant in Sioux Falls with New York ties is donating a number of its sales on Sunday, September 11th. The Pizzashop is donating 100% of its sales of breakfast pizza Sunday morning to the 343rd Recruiting Squadron Booster Club, which is located at the Offut Air Force Base in Nebraska.
moodycountyenterprise.com
New deputy Spike has arrived
The newest member of the Moody County Sheriff’s Department is now in the county. Spike, a Belgian Malinois, was brought from Alabama to his new home in Moody County with Deputy Tom Klein just over a week ago. The two are now going through a six-week training class together in Sioux Falls to learn how they can best partner on calls in the county.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Artisanal ice cream shop, El Chamoy, coming soon to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An artisanal Mexican ice cream shop is coming to central Sioux Falls. One of the owners of El Chamoy, Veronica Limon, said she’s expanding from her shop in south Sioux City since many of her customers drive in from Sioux Falls. She said in the winter months, she doesn’t want them to go without their El Chamoy, so she’s opening another shop just west of downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Kansas City man pleads guilty to bringing drugs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year. Inside their rental car, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone. This week...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: No foul play in Harrisburg’s unattended death
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies say there was no foul play in the unattended death that took place over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson says officers responded to a call that came in around 1 a.m. regarding gunshots on Saturday. Witnesses say the shooting happened at the Elm St. and Rail Road Ave. intersection. Arriving deputies found the victim dead, and after a preliminary investigation, officers say there was no foul play in the unattended death.
KELOLAND TV
Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
kelo.com
Two tribes buy land adjacent to Wounded Knee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a move to protect sacred land. Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI by Inwood
INWOOD—A 24-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, near Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, and defective or unauthorized muffler system. The arrest of Dylan Scott Thiner stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2007 Lexus 250 clocked at...
