San Luis Obispo law enforcement departments enjoy free family day Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department hosted a free family day at Madonna Meadows Saturday giving locals quality time with law enforcement.
The event featured Sheriff Office vehicles, demonstrations, and giveaways.
Slo Sheriff's weren't the only ones partaking in on the fun with Slo Police Department showing up and out for the family day.
