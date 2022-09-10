Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M Week 3 Opponent Preview: Miami Hurricanes
The Aggies will host one of the premier non-conference matchups of the 2022 season in Week 3
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna and No. 4 Plantation American Heritage clash this week
This Week 4 slate of games should give us a good look at how some teams matchup within the SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 Poll. The marquee matchup is between No. 1 Chaminade Madonna and No. 4 Plantation American Heritage, which could create a shakeup in the poll. Could we possibly see the Lions be ...
Miami New Times
Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter
Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments. Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality &...
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
11 vehicles scorched after fire sparks in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins game; no reported injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Dolphins game consumed nearly a dozen vehicles, and investigators believe a tailgate party preceding the event may have played a role. The blaze ignited in a remote parking lot...
NBC Miami
8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game
A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Match Against FIU Declared No Contest
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Due to weather conditions, Sunday's match between the FGCU women's soccer team and FIU was called in the 35th minute with no score. The game still may be resumed at a later date to be determined. The play of the first 35 minutes came in the...
NBC Miami
Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired
A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
RELATED PEOPLE
allaccess.com
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
flkeysnews.com
It’s king tide season again. Here’s when (and where) Miami could see high tide flooding
In South Florida, one of the surest signs that fall is here isn’t changing leaves or a chill in the air — it’s saltwater pooling in the street on a sunny day. September marks the start of an annual series of high tide days, the highest tides of the season. These “king tides” push sea levels a foot or two higher than normal, causing street and yard flooding in low-lying spots along the east coast, like Miami.
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
Miami New Times
Required Eating 2023: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without
Miami's food scene has reflected our growth over time, as restaurants continue to spring up courtesy of out-of-towners like Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, and Sadelle's) and Richard Caring (Sexy Fish), even as locals continue to thrive: Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Groot Hospitality, and Kush Hospitality all have debuted new ventures in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We pick up the conversation about the internal struggles South Florida schools now face when it comes to balancing parents’ rights, including all families, and the new law meant to ensure that. Lucia Baez-Geller is the Miami-Dade School Board member who proposed, again, marking...
nova.edu
NSU Makes History in Latest U.S. News and World Report College Rankings
For 2023, NSU is Now in Top Half of All Schools Ranked. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – U.S. News and World Report released its latest rankings of colleges and universities, and like our mascot the mako shark, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) continues moving forward!. “As a national doctoral, high-research university...
Miami police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired over job improprieties
MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department. The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer.
theraidervoice.com
Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?
As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
The Berry Farm reopens this week
MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
thenextmiami.com
100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’
Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club
Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
Citrus County Chronicle
Miami-Dade to turn ‘wasted space’ into vibrant neighborhood
MIAMI (AP) — This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out...
Comments / 1