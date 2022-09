MADRID (AP) — It was a quick turnaround for tennis’ new No. 1. Hours after celebrating his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, Carlos Alcaraz arrived back home to try to help Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. “I’m very proud to arrive as No. 1 and do my bit for the team,” Alcaraz said Tuesday. “Playing the Davis Cup is always special. It’s a unique atmosphere and I’m looking forward to being with the team.” Alcaraz made it to Valencia the day before Spain was to debut against Serbia in the group stage on Wednesday.

