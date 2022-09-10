30 Famous Steakhouses Owned by Celebrity Chefs

In 1997, chef and icon Larry Forgione, whom some have called “the Godfather of American cuisine,” opened a steakhouse in Manhattan called the Grill Room. He saw such success that he started plans for two more steakhouses the following year. Eventually, other celebrity chefs followed suit and opened their own modern steakhouses. These chefs include Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, and Forgione’s son, Marc Forgione. This is America's best steakhouse.

To assemble a list of celebrity chef steakhouses around the U.S., we first compiled a list of prominent chefs, known for their restaurants and/or their TV appearances, from sources including Britannica , Chef’s Pencil , Ranker , and Wikipedia , then referred to the chefs’ own websites to find steakhouses under their ownership.

The main course at a steakhouse is bound to be a perfectly marbled and char-grilled cut of beef, such as a dry-aged tomahawk or a kobe ribeye. However, the variety of accouterments, cultural influences, and beverages can enhance the atmosphere and add a unique flair to these classic American eateries. Of course, many serve classic sides like creamed spinach and potato dauphinoise, but some have their own house specialties that you might not find at another steakhouse.

Brian Malarkey’s ANIMAE in San Diego serves Wagyu beef alongside an Asian fusion menu that features small plates like kare-kare short ribs and soft-shell crab bao buns. Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak in Nashville boasts a wine menu of over 700 bottles, while David Burke’s Salt & Char in Saratoga Springs, New York, features an extensive raw bar menu and farm-to-table entrees like duck cordon bleu and bison short ribs with bacon-potato terrine. ( Check out the chefs with the most Michelin stars. )

American Cut

> Location: New York City; Atlantic City, NJ

> Celebrity chef: Marc Forgione

> Also known for: Restaurant Marc Forgione; "Iron Chef America"

ANIMAE

> Location: San Diego, CA

> Celebrity chef: Brian Malarkey

> Also known for: Herb & Wood; "Top Chef: Miami"

Bazaar Meat

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: José Andrés

> Also known for: The Bazaar by José Andrés, Jaleo, Mercado Little Spain; World Central Kitchen

BLT Steak Charlotte

> Location: Charlotte, NC

> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel

> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

Bourbon Steak

> Location: Seattle; Nashville; Miami; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Scottsdale, AZ; Dana Point, CA

> Celebrity chef: Michael Mina

> Also known for: International Smoke, Bardot Brasserie, Michael Mina Las Vegas

Charlie Palmer Steak

> Location: Washington, D.C.; New York City; Reno, NV; Napa, CA

> Celebrity chef: Charlie Palmer

> Also known for: Aureole, Dry Creek Kitchen, Hotel Healdsburg

Craftsteak

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: Tom Colicchio

> Also known for: Craft, Temple Court, Vallata; "Top Chef"

CUT

> Location: Beverly Hills, CA; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Las Vegas; plus four international locations

> Celebrity chef: Wolfgang Puck

> Also known for: Spago (six locations), Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar

David Burke Prime

> Location: Mashantucket, CT

> Celebrity chef: David Burke

> Also known for: David Burke Tavern, 1776 by David Burke, Orchard Park by David Burke

Delmonico Steakhouse

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: Emeril Lagasse

> Also known for: Emeril's, Nola Restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans Fish House

Dorona

> Location: Naples, FL

> Celebrity chef: Fabrizio Aielli

> Also known for: Sea Salt, Barbatella

Gordon Ramsay Steak

> Location: Las Vegas; Atlantic City, NJ; Baltimore, MD; North Kansas City, MO

> Celebrity chef: Gordon Ramsay

> Also known for: Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Petrus by Gordon Ramsay (London); "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef"

Guy Fieri's Chophouse

> Location: Atlantic City, NJ

> Celebrity chef: Guy Fieri

> Also known for: Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar, Downtown Flavortown; "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"

John Howie Steak

> Location: Bellevue, WA

> Celebrity chef: John Howie

> Also known for: Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar; Wildwood Spirits Co.

Kevin Rathbun Steak

> Location: Atlanta

> Celebrity chef: Kevin Rathbun

> Also known for: "Chopped," "Iron Chef America"

Knife

> Location: Dallas & Plano, TX

> Celebrity chef: John Tesar

> Also known for: Knife & Spoon, Outer Reef

KR SteakBar

> Location: Atlanta

> Celebrity chef: Kevin Rathbun

> Also known for: "Chopped," "Iron Chef America"

LT Steak & Seafood

> Location: Miami

> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel

> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

Miller & Lux

> Location: San Francisco

> Celebrity chef: Tyler Florence

> Also known for: "Worst Cooks in America," "Great Food Truck Race"

Mr. B.'s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse

> Location: Brookfield & Mequon, WI

> Celebrity chef: Paul Bartolotta

> Also known for: Bacchus, Ristorante Bartolotta

Nusr-et Steakhouse

> Location: New York City; Miami; Boston; Dallas; Las Vegas; Beverly Hills, CA; plus 15 international locations

> Celebrity chef: Nusret Gökçe ("Salt Bae")

> Also known for: Internet meme

Prime Steakhouse

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten

> Also known for: Jean-Georges, ABC Kitchen, Jojo, Jean-Georges at the Connaught (London)

Porter House

> Location: New York City

> Celebrity chef: Michael Lomonaco

> Also known for: Hudson Yards Grill

Queenie's Steakhouse

> Location: Denton, TX

> Celebrity chef: Tim Love

> Also known for: Lonesome Dove Bistro, The Woodshed

Salt & Char

> Location: Saratoga Springs, NY

> Celebrity chef: David Burke

> Also known for: David Burke Tavern, 1776 by David Burke, Orchard Park by David Burke

Skirt Steak

> Location: New York City

> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel

> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

Stripsteak

> Location: Las Vegas; Miami Beach; Waikiki (Oahu), HI

> Celebrity chef: Michael Mina

> Also known for: International Smoke, Bardot Brasserie, Michael Mina Las Vegas

Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: Tom Colicchio

> Also known for: Craft, Temple Court, Vallata; "Top Chef"

Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse

> Location: Oxon Hill, MD

> Celebrity chef: Bryan and Michael Voltaggio

> Also known for: Voltaggio STRFSH, Thatcher & Rye

Jean-Georges Steakhouse

> Location: Las Vegas

> Celebrity chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten

> Also known for: Jean-Georges, ABC Kitchen, Jojo, Jean-Georges at the Connaught (London)

