30 Famous Steakhouses Owned by Celebrity Chefs

By Josie Green
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P59Xu_0hqCbxvA00 In 1997, chef and icon Larry Forgione, whom some have called “the Godfather of American cuisine,” opened a steakhouse in Manhattan called the Grill Room. He saw such success that he started plans for two more steakhouses the following year. Eventually, other celebrity chefs followed suit and opened their own modern steakhouses. These chefs include Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay, and Forgione’s son, Marc Forgione. This is America's best steakhouse.

To assemble a list of celebrity chef steakhouses around the U.S., we first compiled a list of prominent chefs, known for their restaurants and/or their TV appearances, from sources including Britannica , Chef’s Pencil , Ranker , and Wikipedia , then referred to the chefs’ own websites to find steakhouses under their ownership.

The main course at a steakhouse is bound to be a perfectly marbled and char-grilled cut of beef, such as a dry-aged tomahawk or a kobe ribeye. However, the variety of accouterments, cultural influences, and beverages can enhance the atmosphere and add a unique flair to these classic American eateries. Of course, many serve classic sides like creamed spinach and potato dauphinoise, but some have their own house specialties that you might not find at another steakhouse.

Brian Malarkey’s ANIMAE in San Diego serves Wagyu beef alongside an Asian fusion menu that features small plates like kare-kare short ribs and soft-shell crab bao buns. Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak in Nashville boasts a wine menu of over 700 bottles, while David Burke’s Salt & Char in Saratoga Springs, New York, features an extensive raw bar menu and farm-to-table entrees like duck cordon bleu and bison short ribs with bacon-potato terrine. ( Check out the chefs with the most Michelin stars. )

30 famous steakhouses owned by celebrity chefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw7pv_0hqCbxvA00

American Cut
> Location: New York City; Atlantic City, NJ
> Celebrity chef: Marc Forgione
> Also known for: Restaurant Marc Forgione; "Iron Chef America"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2L96_0hqCbxvA00

ANIMAE
> Location: San Diego, CA
> Celebrity chef: Brian Malarkey
> Also known for: Herb & Wood; "Top Chef: Miami"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbmrQ_0hqCbxvA00

Bazaar Meat
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: José Andrés
> Also known for: The Bazaar by José Andrés, Jaleo, Mercado Little Spain; World Central Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzVvr_0hqCbxvA00

BLT Steak Charlotte
> Location: Charlotte, NC
> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel
> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJtzB_0hqCbxvA00

Bourbon Steak
> Location: Seattle; Nashville; Miami; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Scottsdale, AZ; Dana Point, CA
> Celebrity chef: Michael Mina
> Also known for: International Smoke, Bardot Brasserie, Michael Mina Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooM69_0hqCbxvA00

Charlie Palmer Steak
> Location: Washington, D.C.; New York City; Reno, NV; Napa, CA
> Celebrity chef: Charlie Palmer
> Also known for: Aureole, Dry Creek Kitchen, Hotel Healdsburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPhxj_0hqCbxvA00

Craftsteak
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: Tom Colicchio
> Also known for: Craft, Temple Court, Vallata; "Top Chef"

CUT
> Location: Beverly Hills, CA; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Las Vegas; plus four international locations
> Celebrity chef: Wolfgang Puck
> Also known for: Spago (six locations), Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Wolfgang Puck Kitchen + Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tGcI_0hqCbxvA00

David Burke Prime
> Location: Mashantucket, CT
> Celebrity chef: David Burke
> Also known for: David Burke Tavern, 1776 by David Burke, Orchard Park by David Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAp38_0hqCbxvA00

Delmonico Steakhouse
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: Emeril Lagasse
> Also known for: Emeril's, Nola Restaurant, Emeril's New Orleans Fish House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCD1w_0hqCbxvA00

Dorona
> Location: Naples, FL
> Celebrity chef: Fabrizio Aielli
> Also known for: Sea Salt, Barbatella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1pZr_0hqCbxvA00

Gordon Ramsay Steak
> Location: Las Vegas; Atlantic City, NJ; Baltimore, MD; North Kansas City, MO
> Celebrity chef: Gordon Ramsay
> Also known for: Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Petrus by Gordon Ramsay (London); "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INN2l_0hqCbxvA00

Guy Fieri's Chophouse
> Location: Atlantic City, NJ
> Celebrity chef: Guy Fieri
> Also known for: Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar, Downtown Flavortown; "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpAv9_0hqCbxvA00

John Howie Steak
> Location: Bellevue, WA
> Celebrity chef: John Howie
> Also known for: Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar; Wildwood Spirits Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yofy_0hqCbxvA00

Kevin Rathbun Steak
> Location: Atlanta
> Celebrity chef: Kevin Rathbun
> Also known for: "Chopped," "Iron Chef America"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRxIY_0hqCbxvA00

Knife
> Location: Dallas & Plano, TX
> Celebrity chef: John Tesar
> Also known for: Knife & Spoon, Outer Reef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siikP_0hqCbxvA00

KR SteakBar
> Location: Atlanta
> Celebrity chef: Kevin Rathbun
> Also known for: "Chopped," "Iron Chef America"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxY1j_0hqCbxvA00

LT Steak & Seafood
> Location: Miami
> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel
> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q10rO_0hqCbxvA00

Miller & Lux
> Location: San Francisco
> Celebrity chef: Tyler Florence
> Also known for: "Worst Cooks in America," "Great Food Truck Race"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L513V_0hqCbxvA00

Mr. B.'s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse
> Location: Brookfield & Mequon, WI
> Celebrity chef: Paul Bartolotta
> Also known for: Bacchus, Ristorante Bartolotta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdL5I_0hqCbxvA00

Nusr-et Steakhouse
> Location: New York City; Miami; Boston; Dallas; Las Vegas; Beverly Hills, CA; plus 15 international locations
> Celebrity chef: Nusret Gökçe ("Salt Bae")
> Also known for: Internet meme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIuIo_0hqCbxvA00

Prime Steakhouse
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
> Also known for: Jean-Georges, ABC Kitchen, Jojo, Jean-Georges at the Connaught (London)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4qKb_0hqCbxvA00

Porter House
> Location: New York City
> Celebrity chef: Michael Lomonaco
> Also known for: Hudson Yards Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjArS_0hqCbxvA00

Queenie's Steakhouse
> Location: Denton, TX
> Celebrity chef: Tim Love
> Also known for: Lonesome Dove Bistro, The Woodshed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2QE8_0hqCbxvA00

Salt & Char
> Location: Saratoga Springs, NY
> Celebrity chef: David Burke
> Also known for: David Burke Tavern, 1776 by David Burke, Orchard Park by David Burke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36IrFF_0hqCbxvA00

Skirt Steak
> Location: New York City
> Celebrity chef: Laurent Tourondel
> Also known for: L'Amico, LT Burger, Above by LT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0vWs_0hqCbxvA00

Stripsteak
> Location: Las Vegas; Miami Beach; Waikiki (Oahu), HI
> Celebrity chef: Michael Mina
> Also known for: International Smoke, Bardot Brasserie, Michael Mina Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLvzB_0hqCbxvA00

Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: Tom Colicchio
> Also known for: Craft, Temple Court, Vallata; "Top Chef"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2x4c_0hqCbxvA00

Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse
> Location: Oxon Hill, MD
> Celebrity chef: Bryan and Michael Voltaggio
> Also known for: Voltaggio STRFSH, Thatcher & Rye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaBSI_0hqCbxvA00

Jean-Georges Steakhouse
> Location: Las Vegas
> Celebrity chef: Jean-Georges Vongerichten
> Also known for: Jean-Georges, ABC Kitchen, Jojo, Jean-Georges at the Connaught (London)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CJ Coombs

The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's Restaurant

A Big Boy statue common to many restaurants in the chain.Junkyardsparkle, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It all began in 1936 when Bob Wian bought a hamburger stand in Glendale, California. At the time, it was called Bob's Pantry. A few months after it opened, he took a bun and sliced it into three pieces. Then, he added hamburger patties between each slice, creating the double-decker sandwich aka the double cheeseburger.
GLENDALE, CA
