WIS-TV
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
WIS-TV
DSS: Twin infants surrendered safely to Anderson hospital under Daniel’s Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A set of twins were surrendered to an Upstate hospital under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). DSS said the twin boys were accepted by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson...
WIS-TV
‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
WIS-TV
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
WIS-TV
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has taken a new approach in the bankruptcy case of his real estate company that paves an easy path for contractors but a more difficult road for taxpayers. Tepper’s GT Real Estate filed a new reorganization plan that excludes the original offers for Rock Hill and York County. GT Real Estate claims the city and county have chosen difficult litigation and unreasonable demands instead.
WIS-TV
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The investigation found the amount of bond money agreed to by Rock Hill was far more public investment than other similar projects and simultaneously sidestepped key oversight steps.
WIS-TV
Former Clemson Tiger joins police department
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
WIS-TV
USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
WIS-TV
Clemson Tigers to take on Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, first meeting in over a decade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are taking on the Louisana Tech Bulldogs Saturday. The game is set for Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff. Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said, “I’m thankful we can have a normal week. This will be our first normal week of the year. We haven’t had a normal week yet, so I’m excited about that.”
