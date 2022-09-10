ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
AUSTIN, TX
hookemheadlines.com

Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’

One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React

The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Magic 106.5

Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Longhorns#American Football#X Ray
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy