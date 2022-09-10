Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
Greg McElroy Reveals The 1 Reason For Alabama's Close Games
The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck past the unranked Texas Longhorns in a 20-19 victory over the weekend. During a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on why the Crimson Tide don't dominate every game like they used to. He feels opposing...
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
hookemheadlines.com
Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’
One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
Matt Leinart Blames Alabama vs. Texas Refs: Fans React
The officiating did Texas no favors in Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama, and Matt Leinart is calling them out for it. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Leinart declares that Texas should have won the game and will lament the mistakes they made. But he also stated that the officiating in the game was terrible.
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Magic 106.5
Texas Tech vs. Texas Kickoff Time Set
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's conference opener versus Texas on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Sept. 17, but it was revealed it will be either be shown on ABC or ESPN.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
A brief drop in the humidity ahead of a sweltering weekend
High temperatures remain in the 90s each day with periodic low rain chances. -- Sean Kelly
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
