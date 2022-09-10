Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Shark Flew Out of Water and Landed on a Boat Off The Coast of Maine
What’s more epic than deep sea fishing in Maine? A ‘wild’ shark landing on your boat while deep sea fishing in Maine. As told by the Miami Herald, a 38-foot charter boat was 20 miles off the coast of Maine at the end of August when a seven-foot mako shark came flying out of the water, landing right on the boat in a quick flash, giving nobody time to prepare or move.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Mainers to soon feel relief with first 'fall-like' cold front
PORTLAND, Maine — It doesn't normally take this long for the first late-summer cold front to get rid of the humidity in Maine. However, it won't be until the middle of September before a strong push of dry, Canadian air arrives in northern New England this year. The humidity...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
When Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett reached the eagles, the birds weren't moving. Thompson said they were entangled, floating, stunned, and tired — but alive.
Woman Saved After Falling Into the Ocean at Acadia’s Thunder Hole
The crew of a Coast Guard vessel saved a Massachusetts woman who was swept into the sea near Acadia National Park's Thunder Hole. Sean Bonnage of the National Park Service confirmed for us that the 20-year-old woman from Royalston, Massachusetts was sitting on the rocks a few hundred yards south of Thunder Hole on Saturday when she was swept off a ledge and into the water. The woman managed to stay afloat until the United States Coast Guard could arrive at the scene. Rescuers located the victim about 400 yards off-shore and got her into the boat within 30 minutes of the time when she went into the water. The woman was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital for evaluation.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Save the Maine Lobster Industry
Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster and Maine lobstermen have been doing it for generations, with the first documented catch of Maine lobster dating back to the 1600s. Maine lobstermen are finding themselves under attack yet again by being red-listed by Seafood Watch. The seafood watch program is from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and some restaurants and retailers reference the seafood watch list before they make decisions on purchasing seafood. The concern is that this could have an impact on Maine lobster sales. Maine lobster sales contribute $1 billion annually to Maine's economy.
Where have all of Maine's workers gone? Researchers say that many of them have retired
Researchers say that Maine's persistent labor shortage is largely the result of an aging population — and not because of workers staying out of the labor market. In a recent report, the Maine Center for Workforce Research and Information said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a huge drop in workforce participation, and likely led more older people to retire.
Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot
Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Maine Man Convinced He Was Secretly Filmed on an Airplane Last Week
Let me not even bury the headline -- it's me. I'm the "Maine man." Because there's no possible way what happened to me flying home last weekend was real life. It's absolutely impossible and I refuse to believe it. Also, let me be clear since I once had the entire city of Chicago, Illinois heated at me -- this is not Chicago's fault. And it's not American Airlines fault too since the "in" thing right now is crapping on airlines.
A Facebook Page Calls Out Bad Maine Drivers
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, especially during the winter months. I will never forget driving home from work one day on I-395 from Brewer to Bangor. I was doing about 60 mph, when a giant truck flew by me, and the driver didn't bother to clean the ice and snow off of their vehicle, so sheets of it came flying at my windshield, and it basically whitewashed me. I drove the following 3 or 4 seconds terrified, but, hey, I made it out alive. Although those few seconds felt like a lifetime!
Maine needs people once on workforce fringes to close labor gap
Stephen Buckley, who installs solar panels for Synergy Solar, is the type of unconventional worker the state of Maine is targeting to fill its workforce gap. The 32-year-old moved to Maine five years ago from California, where he was involved with gangs starting at age 13. His drug addiction, including to heroin, and related violence landed him in and out of prison for more than half of his life.
A Maine Distillery’s Award for Best Gin of the Year Comes With a Cute Story
Maine was recently internationally recognized for having the best gin in the world for the year 2022. Bimini Coconut Gin from Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford was declared Gin of the Year at the New Orleans Spirit Competition in July. The NOSC is an international spirits competition with a mission...
Check Out Maine’s Best Spots To Enjoy Fall Foliage
Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but believe it or not, the start of fall officially arrives on, September 22nd, at 9:04 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
Paul LePage raises fate of Kennebec River dam as issue in Maine governor’s race
FAIRFIELD, Maine -- Sep. 12, 2022 — Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage has raised a new issue in this year’s Maine governor’s race – environmental regulations over a Kennebec River hydroelectric dam that could affect the survival of one of the state’s last pulp mills and hundreds of jobs.
