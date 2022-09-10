Read full article on original website
San Antonians report seeing a streak across the sky Monday night
SAN ANTONIO – It caught the attention of many across South Texas and Texas for that matter Monday night. It was a streak across the sky that looked like a line of lights. You may have heard of this before. Yes, SpaceX is back at it, launching Starlink satellites into orbit.
Insane Video Shows Dust Devil Swirling Outside Of Texas McDonald's
The dust devil swept dust and debris across the street.
TRAIN OF LIGHTS: Viewers entertained by Starlink Satellites in Monday's night sky
SAN ANTONIO - If you were looking up to the sky on Monday night, you may have been entertained by a brilliant display of lights - all in a row. Many viewers wondered about what was causing this nearly perfect row of lights moving like a train of bright lights.
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser
This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. Fox News Midday was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row
This year’s honor makes the waterpark the longest-tenured winner of the Golden Ticket Award.
Free family-friendly Kerrville River Festival taking place this Saturday
KERRVILLE, Texas – You can celebrate the heritage and culture of the Texas Hill Country at the Kerrville River Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. The free celebration is scheduled to kick off at noon at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. This family-friendly festival will...
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
Schertz man drunkenly punches and kicks police officers early Sunday morning, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A group of Schertz police officers sustained minor injuries when an "apparently intoxicated" man assaulted them while he was being detained early Sunday morning, officials say. Officers responded to FM 78 and River Road on the east side of Schertz shortly before 2 a.m. after hearing...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Floresville (Floresville, TX)
According to the Floresville Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was killed after his bike collided with a white Ford Escape.
'Ideal to protect': doctors explain if you can get your flu shot & COVID booster together
SAN ANTONIO — Fall and winter are just around the corner and they are bringing cold, flu and COVID season with them. Tuesday University Health will start administering a new COVID booster in addition to flu vaccines. Though cold, flu and COVID cases typically rise in fall and winter...
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
More than 70% of Texas small business owners say they've raised prices due to inflation
SAN ANTONIO – A new survey of small business owners here in Texas shows they’re definitely feeling the pinch of inflation. A survey by Goldman Sachs found 97% of Texas small business owners say inflation has either increased or stayed the same this summer. More than 70% say...
