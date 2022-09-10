ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Salvation Army brings the thunder in wrestling fundraiser

This Saturday the Salvation Army is hosting an event that's expected to get wild, and leading the way is a familiar face to San Antonio. Fox News Midday was able to speak with All Elite Wrestling's Woman's World Champion, Thunder Rosa, also known as Melissa Cervantes and Brad Mayhar, Salvation Army's Public Relation's Manager.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you're gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn't made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

