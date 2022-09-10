Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year
A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Brendan Fraser Speaks Out Against ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Brendan Fraser was set to play the villain of the now-scrapped Batgirl movie, just part of his bigger return to the spotlight in tandem with the drama The Whale. Fans would not get to see his take on Firefly, or Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, as Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped the project, even after already sinking millions into it.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Looked Smitten In First Photos Since Romance Rumors
It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio really has broken his 25-year dating rule. In the wake of speculation about a potential romance brewing with Gigi Hadid, the pair were photographed together in New York City looking quite smitten, if we do say so. Attending an exclusive party at Manhatten’s Casa Cipriani,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance
Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
WDW News Today
The Hulk ‘Project Exo’ Robotic Character Meet & Greet Coming to Avengers Campus Next Week
The Hulk appeared at D23 Expo today during a demonstration of the Project Exo robotic character exoskeletons, and it was announced he’d be appearing at Avengers Campus for meet and greets starting next week for a limited time. The goal of Project Exo is to allow giant characters like...
MasterChef Renewed for Season 13
Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef. The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi. Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return. Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA. Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023. More from TVLineSunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox DebutMonarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret -- Grade It!The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain -- Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 19 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Droid Factory Set at Disneyland Resort
A new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Droid Factory set featuring some of the droids from the series is available at Disneyland Resort. The set includes R3-T2, NED-B, Viper probe droid, and 1-JAC. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
WDW News Today
Timeline of Upcoming Disney Parks and Experiences Projects
During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences & Products presentation, Josh D’Amaro showed a timeline of many of the department’s upcoming projects. Most of these timeframes were previously announced, but include recent additions such as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the Disney Treasure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO, REVIEW: ‘Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire’ Show at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Halloween Horror Nights 31 features two shows, including “Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire”, a sequel to last year’s fan-favorite performance. The show is the same story as last year, following an unnamed protagonist as his nightmares come to life on Halloween Night. The dancers in this show are...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: “Pinocchio” — Some Things Are Better Left Alone
I remember the day when I first saw Pinocchio as a kid. During the summer, my local theater would show a double feature of a classic Disney animated film and a live action film. One particular Wednesday, the Disney double feature was Pinocchio and The Apple Dumpling Gang. I had never seen either and was looking forward to both of them, especially Pinocchio, but while watching the movie as a five-year-old boy, I was horrified (and couldn’t wait for Don Knotts to show up in the next movie).
WDW News Today
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Casting Notice Reveals Characters for Disney Parks Float
A casting notice on the Disney Auditions website has revealed that Disney Parks will be returning to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Several characters are listed in the posting, so we can expect a jam-packed float this year. Last year, Jordan Fisher performed on a Disney Wish-inspired float. A...
WDW News Today
‘Pinocchio’ Fails to Impress, Elsa Audio-Animatronic Previewed for Tokyo DisneySea, Characters Revealed for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Float, & More: Daily Recap (9/12/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, September 12, 2022.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Purse Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted a bag that challenges its contents to “find a way out”, then Disney has just the thing for you, with this new round purse with a drawstring top themed after the Haunted Mansion’s stretching room, available now at Tower Gifts in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We previously found these at Disneylayd.
Comments / 0