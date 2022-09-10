Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains below the key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,402 on Tuesday, a 4% increase from a week ago and a 37% decrease from a month ago.
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
A N.J. family remembers. Mourning 9/11 21 years later. (PHOTOS)
The park was quiet except for the chirping of crickets and an occasional plane flying overhead. The gray, cloudy day was well suited for remembering those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Hundreds turned out for a ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock Sept. 11th Memorial on Sunday,...
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey
Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
N.J. town to enforce 10 o’clock curfew for kids under 18 with ‘zero tolerance policy’
Phillipsburg police announced Tuesday a “zero tolerance approach” to enforcing the town’s curfew for minors. Without getting into specifics, police in a news release cited “recent law enforcement incidents involving children under the age of 18.”. Under the town code, no one under age 18 may...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
COVID omicron boosters now available in N.J. Here’s who is eligible and where to get them.
New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available in New Jersey, redesigned to protect against the omicron variant. But the question looms: Will residents get the updated shots as fall and winter approach and coronavirus cases typically rise?. Experts hope so, because the omicron booster could help blunt the impact of...
NJ STATE POLICE PAY TRIBUTE TO THREE TROOPER LOST AS A RESULT OF THE ATTACKS ON 9/11
State Police Remembers Victims of the 9/11 Attacks. Lt. William Fearon, Staff Sgt. Bryan McCoy, and Tpr. I Robert Nagle Died in the Line of Duty as a Result of Their Response to Ground Zero. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which remains...
Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident
A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 1-7, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Aug. 1-7, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and North Jersey transactions on Thursday, Sept. 15.
