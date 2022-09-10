ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
City
Wadsworth, OH
Wadsworth, OH
Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Medina County, OH
Accidents
Medina County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Wadsworth, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Disturbance: Mayfield Road. At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3, a woman called police to report that a man she knows was pounding on her home’s front window. The man, 53, was arrested a week before because he walked into the Mr. Hero business at 5217 Mayfield Road on Aug. 29 and asked if employees were ”ready for a robbery.” He was arrested later that day. At the time of his Aug. 29 arrest he was in possession of goods stolen from CVS, 1443 Richmond Road.
LYNDHURST, OH
wtuz.com

Weekend Crash Sends One to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – MedFlight was called in, following a car versus semi crash in Coshocton County. The incident on Saturday involved a semi driven by 51-year-old Philip Sims from Zanesville and a car driven by 19-year-old Cameron Conrad from Dresden. It was determined that Sims had stopped for...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves one man dead

The new Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Carroll County that has left one man dead. Authorities say the man was driving east on State Route 39 in Fox Township at around 5:15 Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road striking an embankment.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Optima#Traffic Accident#State Highway Patrol#The Highway Patrol#Ems
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cleveland19.com

Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. “They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into...
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy