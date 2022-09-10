Read full article on original website
Motorized wheelchair terrorizes drivers: Strongsville Police Blotter
Reckless wheelchair, Drake Road: On Aug. 26, a concerned passerby called police about a motorized wheelchair that was weaving in and out of traffic on Pearl Road. An arriving officer located the driver, who was wearing a blue hoodie, at a Drake Road store. The man was advised to drive his wheelchair on the sidewalk.
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say. According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW. Police said a 27-year-old man...
Police: Alcohol suspected in Jackson Township deadly crash
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Uniontown man was killed following a crash late Sunday night in the 7700 block of Strausser Street NW, Jackson Township police said in a news release. Police say a 27-year-old North Canton man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado westbound when he traveled left of the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota.
Parma police officer dies on the way to work
Parma police officers are mourning the death of a 29-year officer, who died unexpectedly Monday. Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter suffered a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday, Sept. 12, the department confirmed Tuesday.
Man arrested a week earlier for Mr. Hero ‘robbery’ incident taken into custody again for pounding on window of woman’s home: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Disturbance: Mayfield Road. At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3, a woman called police to report that a man she knows was pounding on her home’s front window. The man, 53, was arrested a week before because he walked into the Mr. Hero business at 5217 Mayfield Road on Aug. 29 and asked if employees were ”ready for a robbery.” He was arrested later that day. At the time of his Aug. 29 arrest he was in possession of goods stolen from CVS, 1443 Richmond Road.
Weekend Crash Sends One to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – MedFlight was called in, following a car versus semi crash in Coshocton County. The incident on Saturday involved a semi driven by 51-year-old Philip Sims from Zanesville and a car driven by 19-year-old Cameron Conrad from Dresden. It was determined that Sims had stopped for...
Vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves one man dead
The new Philadelphia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Carroll County that has left one man dead. Authorities say the man was driving east on State Route 39 in Fox Township at around 5:15 Sunday morning when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road striking an embankment.
NE Ohio driver trapped, killed in culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash.
Drunk driver admits police ‘got me’ after failing field sobriety test: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Albion Road: On Aug. 17, police observed a red Jeep Wrangler make a wide left turn going from York Road to Albion Road. The officer followed the speeding and weaving Jeep, which pulled into an Albion Road driveway. As soon as the Wrangler stopped, the driver -- who smelled like booze -- got out of the vehicle.
Ohio mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
Missing elderly woman found during the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Officers located a woman, 72, sitting on the grass near Gates Road at 4 a.m. Sept. 8 and learned that she had Alzheimer’s disease and had been reported missing from Cleveland Heights. She was taken to the police station in that city because her family was unable to be...
Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
Teen boy fatally shot at his home in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio – Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death at his home on Monday. Officers found the boy unresponsive about 5 a.m. The shooting took place at the boy’s home in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street.
Woman survives I-76 crash after her car flies into ditch, other car flips
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alexis Durst is bruised and traumatized after surviving a terrifying car crash on I-76 west near the Arlington exit in Akron, Friday evening. Luckily, no one was seriously injured. “They turn on their left blinker and they immediately just started moving over and pushing me into...
Investigation: Daycare worker fired after child injury
A caregiver at a daycare along Pin Oak Parkway was fired, after a toddler was injured there last week. Robert Kimmel, the owner of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, confirmed to FOX 8 the child was hurt on Friday, Sept. 9, at the daycare's Avon Lake location, 32900 Pin Oak Parkway.
I-76 eastbound reopened between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina Co. after crash
Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between SR-57 and SR-94 in Medina County near Wadsworth for hours Monday morning due to an apparent crash of a cement truck, officials and News 5 crews confirmed.
Cleveland police failed to remove man’s work truck from stolen-vehicle database, leading to man’s rough arrest in Lyndhurst two years later, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police failed to remove from its database a man’s stolen work truck after he had recovered it, leading Lyndhurst police to roughly detain the man more than two years later, according to a lawsuit. John Cook of Cleveland suffered injuries at the hands of...
14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say
A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.
Troopers charge man with fifth OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
