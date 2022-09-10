LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Disturbance: Mayfield Road. At 9:45 p.m. Sept. 3, a woman called police to report that a man she knows was pounding on her home’s front window. The man, 53, was arrested a week before because he walked into the Mr. Hero business at 5217 Mayfield Road on Aug. 29 and asked if employees were ”ready for a robbery.” He was arrested later that day. At the time of his Aug. 29 arrest he was in possession of goods stolen from CVS, 1443 Richmond Road.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO