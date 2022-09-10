ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case

New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
MONTECITO, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire

SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast

There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail

September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Seven-month Investigation Nabs Burglary Pair

Photo: COVER – Stock Image; IN-STORY – Evidence Collected (Courtesy Thousand Oaks Police Special Enforcement Unit) Since February of this year, a pair of out-of-area residential burglars have managed to conduct their illegal business throughout Ventura County while avoiding apprehension and arrest. That all came to an end on September 7th , however, with the arrest of 22-year-old Palmdale resident Lewis McCants.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Anonymous Tip Leads to Weapons, Drugs, Elder Abuse Arrest

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department apparently operates a highly effective “Crime Stoppers” program wherein $1000 rewards are offered to members of the public for information leading to the arrest of those wanted on criminal charges. Evidence of that came with the September arrest of Camarillo resident Allen...
kclu.org

Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate

Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail

A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash

A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
SOLVANG, CA

