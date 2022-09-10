Read full article on original website
Police request FBI help for investigation into false active shooter report
Police say reports of an active shooter at a Santa Barbara high school are false and that all students and staff are accounted for.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Montecito Murder Case
New details are emerging relating to the death of Violet Evelyn Alberts, the 96-year-old Montecito woman found dead in her Park Lane home on May 27. According to her attorney at the time — Alfonso Arturo Flores — Alberts was killed by asphyxiation and had reportedly put up a fight. The consequences of that struggle made it evident that her death was not accidental or due to natural causes.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire
SUBJECT: Police release name of 14-year old victim killed by gunfire. VICTIM: Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez, 14-year old Oxnard resident. The Oxnard Police Department has released the name of the 14-year old victim that was killed by gunfire. Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed Monday evening as he stood by a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
NBC Los Angeles
Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard
Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
kclu.org
Teen standing at bus stop fatally wounded on South Coast
There’s shock in a South Coast community over the shooting death of a teenager, who was apparently standing on a street waiting for a ride. Oxnard Police investigators say Leonardo Gonzalez Jimenez was shot and killed as he stood at a bus stop waiting for a ride home from a relative.
Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening
Oxnard Police investigators are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Teenager shot dead in Oxnard on Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
crimevoice.com
Four Busted Bringing Drugs into County Jail
September 8, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Perhaps hoping that the aroma of bad news is somehow mitigated if the public doesn’t get a whiff of it for a month or more, on September 7th Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Cody Sulflow finally announced the early August arrests of four individuals suspected of multiple criminal offenses involving the importation of controlled narcotics into the Ventura County Jail over the preceding three months.
smobserved.com
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
crimevoice.com
Seven-month Investigation Nabs Burglary Pair
Photo: COVER – Stock Image; IN-STORY – Evidence Collected (Courtesy Thousand Oaks Police Special Enforcement Unit) Since February of this year, a pair of out-of-area residential burglars have managed to conduct their illegal business throughout Ventura County while avoiding apprehension and arrest. That all came to an end on September 7th , however, with the arrest of 22-year-old Palmdale resident Lewis McCants.
crimevoice.com
Anonymous Tip Leads to Weapons, Drugs, Elder Abuse Arrest
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department apparently operates a highly effective “Crime Stoppers” program wherein $1000 rewards are offered to members of the public for information leading to the arrest of those wanted on criminal charges. Evidence of that came with the September arrest of Camarillo resident Allen...
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
Oxnard female youth soccer coach arrested for acts involving minors under 16
A 31-year old girls youth soccer coach at Del Sol Park was arrested Tuesday night for lascivious acts involving multiple players under the age of 16. The post Oxnard female youth soccer coach arrested for acts involving minors under 16 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Female inmate found dead at Santa Barbara County Jail
A 35-year-old female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday evening. Deputies arrested Kristina Marie Chermak of Santa Barbara on March 5 for burglary and possession of stolen property. The court ordered her to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental.
Santa Barbara Independent
Teenage Driver Dead, Three Passengers Injured in Solvang Crash
A Solvang teenager was pronounced dead and three female passengers were injured following a fatal crash on Ballard Canyon Road last night. According to California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon in a 2005 BMW M3 with three female passengers ages 18-19, when Garcia “failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway” and veered off the right-hand side, crashing the sedan through a metal fence and into a tree before the car flipped onto its roof.
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Crash on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
DUI Suspect Arrested after Collision near Castillo Street. Officials received reports of the incident around 1:30 a.m. after a Ford sedan crashed into a large retaining wall while turning onto northbound Castillo Street. According to the investigators, the Ford driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting...
LAPD shoots, kills man allegedly armed with gun in Westlake District
A man who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot to death by police in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside Glendale doughnut shop (video)
Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a Glendale doughnut shop late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast at the shop located in the 600 block of West […]
CHP Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in South El Monte, Suspect in Custody
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the city of Upland in San Bernardino County and ended on Santa Anita and Tyler avenues in the city of South El Monte in Los Angeles County Sunday night, Sept. 11.
