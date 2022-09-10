A couple of years ago, Monique Coombs and Rebecca Spear found themselves admiring a cookbook that the now-defunct Maine Fishermen’s Wives Association put out back in the ’80s. With an updated take in mind, the two friends, both married to commercial fishermen, started collecting seafood recipes. They asked everyone from coastal-community members to fancy-restaurant chefs for contributions. “I’ve always noticed that a lot of seafood recipes are super complicated or a little precious,” Coombs says. “And the thing about fishing families is we don’t usually use many ingredients, because the seafood is so fresh. It’s like, bake the fish, then eat the fish.” She and Spear aimed for a wide variety of recipes, but with an emphasis on “what you would make at home on a Tuesday night.”

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO