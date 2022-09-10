ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardiologists Say This Popular Fast Food Side Puts You At Risk Of Heart Disease

It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
msn.com

What Are the Best Appetite Suppressants?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best appetite suppressants can help you shed pounds by reducing your desire to eat and maintaining energy levels all day. We’ve reviewed some of the best appetite suppressants on the market, and PhenQ tops our list due to its comprehensive weight loss benefits.
studyfinds.org

Calorie confusion: Eating a big breakfast does not help with weight loss

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but a new study finds it shouldn’t be the biggest meal of the day. Researchers in Scotland say making breakfast the biggest meal of the day and front-loading all your calories fails to help people lose more weight. Scientists found this dieting strategy doesn’t affect the way our bodies process calories.
survivornet.com

Gordon Ramsay Employee, 32, Was Denied Mammogram Because She Was ‘Too Young To Have Cancer:’ Then She Received A Shattering Diagnosis

Dorita Donne, 32, was told the lump in her breast was just a benign cyst. One year later, she was diagnosed with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, or stage 4 cancer. The breast cancer thriver lives at home with her partner of six years, Ester Sanna Ferraiolo, whom she met when she managed one of famed, TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
