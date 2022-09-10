The new Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland will open in the second half of 2023. Concept art and ride vehicle maquettes are currently on display at the D23 Expo. It will have its own version of Frozen Ever After, plus two new attractions: Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs and Playhouse in the Woods. The former is a roller coaster through the mountains. Arendelle: World of Frozen will also have several shops and restaurants.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO