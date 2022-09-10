Read full article on original website
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Stunning Look at Elsa Audio-Animatronic Figure at D23 Expo
During yesterday’s presentation, “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, Disney shared more information about the Fantasy Springs expansion going on at Tokyo DisneySea. For those unfamiliar with Fantasy Springs, this is a large $2B land being added to Tokyo DisneySea,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
WDW News Today
Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year
A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Arendelle: World of Frozen Opening at Hong Kong Disneyland In Second Half of 2023
The new Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland will open in the second half of 2023. Concept art and ride vehicle maquettes are currently on display at the D23 Expo. It will have its own version of Frozen Ever After, plus two new attractions: Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs and Playhouse in the Woods. The former is a roller coaster through the mountains. Arendelle: World of Frozen will also have several shops and restaurants.
WDW News Today
More Details Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Story, Original Cast Returning
During D23 Expo, Imagineers revealed more details about the story of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening in late 2024 at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. The attraction will follow Tiana venturing into the bayou to find animal friends. She’s hosting a party for the people of New Orleans, but it’s missing a special ingredient.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
Today at the D23 Expo, we got plenty of announcements of what’s coming to the Disney Parks around the world. At Hong Kong Disneyland, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled near Cinderella Carousel. This statue will...
WDW News Today
Paradise Pier Hotel Officially Renamed Pixar Place Hotel, Includes Finding Nemo Splash Pad
At the D23 Expo in the “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, it was announced today that Paradise Pier Hotel will officially be renamed Pixar Place Hotel. The retheme of the hotel is already underway, and we saw the sign for the hotel removed last...
WDW News Today
Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
