WDW News Today
Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year
A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure
The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance
Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
The Hulk ‘Project Exo’ Robotic Character Meet & Greet Coming to Avengers Campus Next Week
The Hulk appeared at D23 Expo today during a demonstration of the Project Exo robotic character exoskeletons, and it was announced he’d be appearing at Avengers Campus for meet and greets starting next week for a limited time. The goal of Project Exo is to allow giant characters like...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
MasterChef Renewed for Season 13
Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef. The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi. Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return. Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA. Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023. More from TVLineSunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox DebutMonarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret -- Grade It!The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain -- Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 19 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
WDW News Today
Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
WDW News Today
New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Droid Factory Set at Disneyland Resort
A new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Droid Factory set featuring some of the droids from the series is available at Disneyland Resort. The set includes R3-T2, NED-B, Viper probe droid, and 1-JAC. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
WDW News Today
‘Frozen’ Included in Royal Transformation of Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris
The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will be undergoing a royal transformation that includes some elements from “Frozen”. Disney released concept art for a “Frozen”-themed room today. Other rooms will be themed to “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Tangled,” and more. Little...
