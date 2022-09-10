Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef. The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi. Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return. Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA. Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023. More from TVLineSunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox DebutMonarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret -- Grade It!The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain -- Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 19 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

TV SHOWS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO