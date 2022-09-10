ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

WDW News Today

Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year

A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returning to Islands of Adventure

The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on select nights from September 16th through October 31st, 2022. From Universal: As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
TRAVEL
IndieWire

Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance

Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
TRAFFIC
TVLine

MasterChef Renewed for Season 13

Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef.  The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi. Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return. Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA. Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023. More from TVLineSunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox DebutMonarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret -- Grade It!The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain -- Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 19 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
TV SHOWS
WDW News Today

Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Droid Factory Set at Disneyland Resort

A new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Droid Factory set featuring some of the droids from the series is available at Disneyland Resort. The set includes R3-T2, NED-B, Viper probe droid, and 1-JAC. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023

At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
TRAVEL

