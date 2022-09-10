Read full article on original website
Related
Oldenburg Festival Primer: 5 Can’t-Miss Movies
As the Oldenburg Film Festival kicks off its 29th year, Germany’s leading indie film fest still prides itself on its ability to discover overlooked gems that fit in the Oldenburg sweet spot between arthouse and genre cinema. For the 2022 event, The Hollywood Reporter has picked out five Oldenburg world premieres that look likely to set the Northern German city alight. More from The Hollywood ReporterBiggest Sound Stages in Saudi Arabia Open in Neom RegionIrene Papas, Greek Actress Who Earned Hollywood Fame, Dies at 93Amazon Prime Signs Overall Deal With Nigerian 'Gangs of Lagos' Filmmaker Jade Osiberu The Black Guelph by...
Oscar Season 2023 Is All About Hollywood Studios Declaring Their Relevance
Telluride and Venice got the gears moving, but the Toronto International Film Festival brought it all home: We’ve got an old-school awards cycle. For all the disruption of the past decade, the biggest Best Picture prospects come from some of the oldest players. One year after Apple bought “CODA” at Sundance and won a streamer its first Best Picture, classic Hollywood is gunning for the prize. Paramount was already marching into awards mode with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the box-office juggernaut that reminded everyone that big theatrical events movies aren’t dead (and neither are the theaters). With 10 Best Picture candidates, the...
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
Duffy & Friends Stop-Motion Series Coming to Disney+ Next Year
A Duffy & Friends stop-motion series will be coming to Disney+. Duffy’s new friend, LinaBell, joined Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro on stage at D23 Expo for the announcement. The series is expected to debut next year, and the series will have six episodes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
MasterChef Renewed for Season 13
Fox is ordering another course of MasterChef. The network on Wednesday renewed the Gordon Ramsay-fronted competition series for Season 13. The pickup comes just hours ahead of tonight’s Season 12 finale (airing 8/7c on Fox), which features a guest appearance from former judge Christina Tosi. Ramsay and fellow judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich are all set to return. Season-to-date, MasterChef is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), making it Fox’s most-watched summer series and the No. 3-rated program amongst all broadcast networks, trailing only CBS’ Big Brother and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and tying CBS’ The Challenge: USA. Season 13 is slated to premiere in Summer 2023. More from TVLineSunday Ratings: NFL-Boosted Monarch Marks a 3-Year High for Fall Fox DebutMonarch EP, Star Anna Friel Talk Series Premiere's Biggest Mysteries, Including Dottie's 'Doozy' of a Secret -- Grade It!The Cleaning Lady Trailer Introduces Naveen Andrews' Season 2 Villain -- Plus, Will Thony Find Her Son in Time?Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Avenue 5, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 19 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Celebration End Date Announced, New Pixar Show Debuting at Walt Disney Studios Park
The Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary celebration will come to an end on September 30, 2023. The grand finale of the celebration will be the premiere of a new Pixar show at Walt Disney Studios Park. Concept art for the show, “Pixar We Belong Together,” features the “Monsters, Inc.” characters on...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
The Hulk ‘Project Exo’ Robotic Character Meet & Greet Coming to Avengers Campus Next Week
The Hulk appeared at D23 Expo today during a demonstration of the Project Exo robotic character exoskeletons, and it was announced he’d be appearing at Avengers Campus for meet and greets starting next week for a limited time. The goal of Project Exo is to allow giant characters like...
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New ‘Coco’ Housewares Available at Disneyland Resort for Day of the Dead 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is approaching, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the holiday with a new collection of “Coco” housewares. The merch features the main characters of “Coco”: Miguel, Héctor,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: “Pinocchio” — Some Things Are Better Left Alone
I remember the day when I first saw Pinocchio as a kid. During the summer, my local theater would show a double feature of a classic Disney animated film and a live action film. One particular Wednesday, the Disney double feature was Pinocchio and The Apple Dumpling Gang. I had never seen either and was looking forward to both of them, especially Pinocchio, but while watching the movie as a five-year-old boy, I was horrified (and couldn’t wait for Don Knotts to show up in the next movie).
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023
At last weekend’s D23 Expo, Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced that Harmonious, the nighttime spectacular that debuted at EPCOT for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be replaced next year by a new show. The 50th anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, but an official...
WDW News Today
New ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Droid Factory Set at Disneyland Resort
A new “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Droid Factory set featuring some of the droids from the series is available at Disneyland Resort. The set includes R3-T2, NED-B, Viper probe droid, and 1-JAC. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel.
WDW News Today
New Concept Art of Mickey’s Toontown, El CapiTOON Theater Queue, Donald’s Boat at Disneyland
Disneyland showed off new Mickey’s Toontown concept art at D23 Expo today. Two pieces of concept art show how the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue in the El CapiTOON Theater will follow the life of Mickey Mouse. The exhibit features set pieces inspired by “Steamboat Willie,” “Plane...
WDW News Today
TRON 40th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the timeframe being announced for TRON Lightcycle / Run at D23 Expo 2022 in conjunction with the original film’s 40th anniversary, new TRON merchandise has been released on shopDisney. TRON 40th Anniversary Raglan T-Shirt –...
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
Today at the D23 Expo, we got plenty of announcements of what’s coming to the Disney Parks around the world. At Hong Kong Disneyland, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled near Cinderella Carousel. This statue will...
WDW News Today
Figment Ear Headband from D23 Expo Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you were unable to make it to D23 Expo 2022 over the weekend, you may have thought you missed out on your chance to pick up the new Figment ear headband. However, shopDisney has now released the ear headband online.
Comments / 0