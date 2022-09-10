Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Search continues for missing trailers ahead of Haunted Castle and Black Forest opening night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It’s crunch time for St. Vincent Cubmaster Phil Schmit. “We had two weeks. Now we have one week from this Friday,” Schmit said. The scout’s Halloween-themed fundraiser Haunted Castle and Black Forest opens on Sept. 23. But this year’s set up has...
WANE-TV
Part of Jefferson Blvd. closed for work between 2 southwest shopping centers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced. The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria reopens after 2-week ‘reboot’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure. The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new grocery store could open on East Pontiac Street next year in an area considered to be a food desert at a location that is the former Vincent Village Outlet Store. The land was donated and it means that this grocery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Section of road in southeast Fort Wayne to be temporarily closed for maintenance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of road in southeast Fort Wayne is being temporarily closed for maintenance, the Allen County Highway Department announced. Hessen Cassel Road will be closed between Tillman and Maples roads while NIPSCO performs gas line maintenance. The department said the road is expected...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
963xke.com
Going to Luke Bryan? The Allen County Sheriff has some tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Luke Bryan will be performing part of his 2022 Farm Tour on September 15th, at Spangler Farms located at 8332 Martin Road, Monroeville, IN 46773. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department put out some information that may be helpful if you’re planning on attending.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WANE-TV
Columbia City mayor asks for input on INDOT U.S. 30 project
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is calling for public input on future improvements to U.S. 30. ProPEL US 30, an INDOT project designed to gather data on the highway from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Valparaiso, is allowing citizens to submit comments and questions regarding the study.
wfft.com
No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
WANE-TV
Youth expo to give guidance on healthy financial decisions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local federal credit union is holding an expo to help youth learn about financial health and prepare for the future. Fire Police City County FCU said in a release the free event provides youth with information highlighting financial health and trade careers. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WANE-TV
Road near Woodburn temporarily closing
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road just outside Woodburn is being closed for a day, according to the Allen County Highway Department. Brobst Road between Woodburn and Slusher roads is being shut down for drain tile installation. The department said the road work would last Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
WANE-TV
Learn ways to stay active, healthy with new Science Central exhibit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy. A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 9/13/22
Henry is a 4-month-old neutered male, black and white Domestic Shorthair. He has been at the shelter since July 14. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
WANE-TV
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WANE-TV
New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
Comments / 1