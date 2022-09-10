ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Part of Jefferson Blvd. closed for work between 2 southwest shopping centers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed for the next few weeks for road work between two shopping centers, the City of Fort Wayne announced. The city’s Traffic Engineering department said W. Jefferson Blvd. is closed between Edgebrook Drive and Mallard Cove Lane until Sept. 30. The Village at Time Corners and The Hollows bookend that portion of the road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria reopens after 2-week ‘reboot’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure. The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new grocery store could open on East Pontiac Street next year in an area considered to be a food desert at a location that is the former Vincent Village Outlet Store. The land was donated and it means that this grocery...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Historic Buildings
963xke.com

Going to Luke Bryan? The Allen County Sheriff has some tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Luke Bryan will be performing part of his 2022 Farm Tour on September 15th, at Spangler Farms located at 8332 Martin Road, Monroeville, IN 46773. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department put out some information that may be helpful if you’re planning on attending.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Columbia City mayor asks for input on INDOT U.S. 30 project

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel is calling for public input on future improvements to U.S. 30. ProPEL US 30, an INDOT project designed to gather data on the highway from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Valparaiso, is allowing citizens to submit comments and questions regarding the study.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

No one hurt in crash involving Fort Wayne Community Schools bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say no one is hurt following a three-car crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. The crash happened after noon at the intersection of E. Pontiac and S. Clinton streets. Police say no students were on board the bus and no...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Youth expo to give guidance on healthy financial decisions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local federal credit union is holding an expo to help youth learn about financial health and prepare for the future. Fire Police City County FCU said in a release the free event provides youth with information highlighting financial health and trade careers. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

Road near Woodburn temporarily closing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A road just outside Woodburn is being closed for a day, according to the Allen County Highway Department. Brobst Road between Woodburn and Slusher roads is being shut down for drain tile installation. The department said the road work would last Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WOODBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
PIONEER, OH
WANE-TV

Learn ways to stay active, healthy with new Science Central exhibit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central has an upcoming interactive exhibit that explores ways to stay active and healthy. A release from the museum said the exhibit- “Eat Well, Play Well”- shares ways to make healthy choices by showing what an appropriate serving size looks like, what it takes to burn off calories, and the latest health research. Visitors can even test their flexibility and balance.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pet of the Week: 9/13/22

Henry is a 4-month-old neutered male, black and white Domestic Shorthair. He has been at the shelter since July 14. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake, more than two hours after police were called about a man “in distress” in the water. The ordeal began around 8:33 a.m. when Warsaw Police were called to the Walgreens at 2400 E. Center St. in Warsaw on a welfare check, according to a report from the Warsaw Police Department. Police were told a man with red hair was yelling at passing motorists.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

New grocery store planned for Pontiac Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 4,000 square foot grocery store is coming to the 900 block of East Pontiac Street in a historic building that was once the Vincent Village Outlet Store. A typical Dollar General store is about 7,500 square feet in size. The Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy