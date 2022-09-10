FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure. The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO