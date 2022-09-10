Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
A spokesperson for Prince Harry says in a statement that the Duke of Sussex "will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother" Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform to the upcoming funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 37, tells PEOPLE in a statement that he "will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother." "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
ETOnline.com
Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II
Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Prince Andrew stood out as he joined his brothers and sister in a somber march through the streets of Edinburgh. The Duke of York, 62, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for Monday's funerary events for their mother, Queen Elizabeth, in Edinburgh, Scotland. For the somber procession behind the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where a Service of Thanksgiving followed, Andrew differed from his brothers and sister by wearing a dark suit.
Joe and Jill Biden Will Be Only Official U.S. Delegates at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Report
In the past, former U.S. presidents have also been invited to attend historical events such as the memorial service of fellow world leaders President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be only U.S. delegates in attendance next Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to new reports. On Monday, CBS News' senior White House & political correspondent Ed O'Keefe wrote on Twitter, "NEW: @POTUS Biden and @FLOTUS Biden will be the only Americans in the official U.S. delegation to the funeral for #QueenElizabethII, a...
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland. For about...
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
Live updates: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
LONDON — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace in London after the 96-year-old monarch’s death in her beloved Scotland last week. The military C-17 Globemaster carrying the monarch’s casket touched down at RAF Northolt, an air force base west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh on Tuesday. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those greeting the coffin before it was loaded into a hearse. Motorists pulled over and stopped in a show of respect as the illuminated hearse traveled under police escort on a London highway. Crowds gathered on London’s streets to cheer and weep as the motorcade proceeded to Buckingham Palace, where the country’s new King Charles III, the late queen’s oldest son, and other members of Elizabeth’s immediate family met the hearse at the ceremonial gates.
Buckingham Palace Just Made A Major Move To Mark King Charles' Arrival
Prince Charles was summoned to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and the move increased concern in royal fans over the health of the queen. Prince Charles became King Charles III at Balmoral Castle after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. King Charles has now come back to London, and he headed to Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of the monarch.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out with the Prince and Princess of Wales for the second time since the Queen's death Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to honor the royal family's matriarch Queen Elizabeth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family to receive the late monarch's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening. The casket, which will rest overnight in the Bow Room, was flown in from...
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, has now been officially named Queen Consort by her husband, the newly reigning King Charles III. The King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title upon his wife, 75, in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday and he became monarch — where he officially referred to Camilla as Queen Consort for the first time.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Princess Anne was by her mother's side when Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8. And she has remained nearby as an oak coffin carrying the beloved monarch makes its way to Westminster Abbey, the site of her state funeral in London on Monday.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty’s coffin greeted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles as MILLIONS set to attend vigil
QUEEN Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace after thousands of mourners paid their respects at St Giles' Cathedral earlier today. King Charles III welcomed Her Majesty back to Buckingham Palace. The Queen was welcomed back to the palace with loud cheers as her motorcade and hearse drove into...
King Charles' Staff Told They Could Lose Their Jobs as He Moves to Buckingham Palace
Employees from King Charles III's Clarence House staff have been alerted of potential termination as his and Queen Camilla's office operations move to Buckingham Palace following Queen Elizabeth's death, The Guardian reports. On Monday, dozens of employees including the private secretaries, the communications team, household staff and the finance office...
