Me neither, but I wanted to go shopping the other week @ Sam's, had a panic attack, then a migraine for 3 days from the over stimulation. Home is my safe space.
Yep feel the same, most people are loud, obnoxious, rude and overbearing. I'm a truck driver and I HATE going to a travel center to get fuel, especially in the summer when theres hoards of people and I'm just trying to get my job done.
I know the angst, the pain, the fear. I was diagnosed with Acute Panic Disorder with Agoraphobia over 30 years ago. I was blessed that my Dr recognized it instead of telling me it was all in my head, just ignore it. I take medication that controls it, otherwise I fear/feel I would not be living now. It was that terrifying for me.
