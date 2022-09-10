Everything you need to know about college football’s Top 25 Week 2 games

College football’s biggest teams get their Week 2 action underway on Saturday. We’ll update this story throughout the day with final scores, highlights and what you need to know for each game.

Briefly : Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young led Alabama on a game-winning 61-yard drive leading to a 33-yard field goal from Will Reichard with 10 seconds remaining to escape with a win at Texasn over Texas in front of a record crowd in Austin. Bert Austin kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:29 left to give Texas the lead and played most of the game without Quinn Ewers, who was injured in the first half and didn’t return.

One highlight to know : Bama running back Jace McMillian follows great blocking and is not touched on a spectacular 81-yard scamper.

Make your read : Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was sidelined in after a big hit in the first quarter .

Next up : Texas is at home against UTSA, and the Crimson Tide battle Louisiana-Monroe.

Briefly : Stetson Bennett threw for 300 yards and a touchdown running and passing and kicker Jack Podlesny added four field goals as Georgia cruised to a easy win. The defense allowed just 128 yards and has given up just three points in two games.

Next up: Georgia opens SEC play next week at South Carolina. Samford goes on the road to Tennessee Tech.

Briefly: CJ Stroud had 351 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes rolled up 538 yards of total offense in the Buckeyes blowout of Arkansas State

One highlight to know: Harrison weaves through the Arkansas State defense for a 42-yard touchdown catch.

Next up : Ohio State welcomes Toledo to the Horseshoe next week. Arkansas State is at Memphis.

Briefly: DJ Uiagalelei hit nine different receivers, had 235 yards passing and two touchdowns as Clemson went through the motions in putting away Furman from the FCS.

One highlight to know: Uiagalelei finds Beaux Collins for a nine-yard touchdown to increase the Tigers lead.

Next up: Clemson plays Louisiana Tech next Saturday and Furman is at East Tennessee State.

Briefly: Making his first start for Michigan, J.J. McCarthy was sharp in throwing for three touchdowns to help the Wolveriens overwhelm Hawaii. McCarthy, who is competing for the quarterback job with Cade McNamara, finished 11 of 12 for 229 yards. The Warriors lost for the third time in successive weeks.

Up next: Michigan get its third consecutive home game when Connecticut comes to town. Hawaii plays host to Duquesne.

Briefly: Michael Hughes hit a 29-yard FG with eight minutes left and Appalachian State held on to upset Texas A&M in College Station. The Mountaineers had the ball for 41 minutes, held A&M to 186 total yards and nine first downs.

One highlight to know: Appalachian State celebrates after another historic upset.

Next up: Appalachian State takes on Troy and A&M awaits a visit from Miami.

Briefly: Okahoma started slow before a touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel to Marvin Mins late in the first half gave the Sooners their first lead. Gabriel would find Mims a second time after halftime for a score and the OU defense held the Golden Flashes scoreless after the break.

Up next: Oklahoma heads to Nebraska. Ken State hosts Long Island.

Briefly: BYU overcame missed field goals that would have won the game in regulation and then overtime but still managed to get past Baylor in a physical game of future Big 12 foes. Lopini Katoa ran for a touchdown in the second overtime and then the Cougars got a defensive stop when Blake Shapen's fourth-down pass went out of bou

Up next: Baylor hosts Texas Tech. BYU gets another test at Oregon.

Briefly: Henry Colombi threw a 3-yard pass to Devin Miller with 5:16 left for the go-ahead score and a minute later Steven Gilmore picked off a Tyler Buchner pass and returned it 37 yards as the Thundering Herd stunned the Irish, leaving Marcus Freeman winless after two games in his first full season as the new Notre Dame coach. The loss snapped a 42-game winning streak against unranked teams.

One highlight to know: Watch Gilmore step in front of the pass, take it to the house and seal the victory.

Next up: For the Irish , California visits South Bend on Saturday and Marshall goes on the road to face Bowling Green.

Briefly: Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown to power Oklahoma State to an important early victory. Sanders, who threw for 268 yards, broke open a close game with two scoring passes after the Sun Devils had pulled with three with touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Up next: Oklahoma State faces visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Arizona State returns home for a game with Eastern Michigan.

Briefly: Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard combined for five rushing touchdowns for Michigan State, which improved to 2-0 on the season with a dominating victory that saw the Spartans outrush Akron 260-22.

Next up: MIchigan State heads to Washington for its final non-conference game of the season. Akron next visits Tennessee.

Briefly: USC scored touchdowns on its first five possessions with Caleb Williams throwing for four scores as the Trojans grabbed a 35-14 lead and cruised to an easy win in their Pac-12 opener. Southern Cal allowed 441 yards but was helped by four turnovers.

Up next: Southern California hosts Fresno State. Stanford heads to Washington.

Briefly: Devin Leary's four passing touchdowns led the way as the Wolfpack dominated an outmatched Charleston Southern squad, who only had 150 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times.

Thirteen different Wolfpack players caught passes and eight different running backs handled the ball as the reserves got plenty of action.

One highlight to know: Leary avoids a rusher and throws a dart to Anthony Smith for a 40-yard touchdown.

Next up : North Carolina State welcomes Texas Tech and Charleston Southern is at Eastern Kentucky.

Briefly: Hendon Hookier threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, the final one a 28-yard heave to Cedric Tillman in overtime to help Tennessee knock off Pittsburgh. A third-down sack by the Volunteers on the next possession and incompletion by Nick Patti sealed the victory.

Up next: Tennessee faces Akron at home, whole the Panthers travel to Western Michigan.

Briefly: Cameron Rising threw three touchdowns and the defense held the Thunderbirds to 85 total yards as the Utes bounced back with a demolition of Southern Utah

One highlight to know: R.J. Hubert takes this errant pass and returns it 39 yard for a score to put the Utah up by 45.

Next up: The Utes play San Diego State on Saturday and Southern Utah travels to Western Illinois

Briefly: Tyler Van Dyke threw for 263 yards and a touchdown and Henry Parrish Jr. added 116 yards rushing as the Hurricanes made easy work of the Eagles ahead of their primetime showdown with Texas A&M next week.

One highlight to know: Miami does a little trickeration on the fleaflicker from Van Dyke to Key’Shawn Smith.

Next up: Miami is at Texas A&M and Southern Miss will battle Northwestern State.

Briefly: The Razorbacks controlled the ball on the ground, racking up 35 minutes in time of possession and 300 rushing yards to turn away South Carolina. Raheim Sanders had 24 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas and K.J. Jefferson added two total touchdowns.

One highlight to know: It's still not known how Jefferson got out of this mess and completed a pass.

Next up: Arkansas plays Missouri State and South Carolina hosts Georgia .

Briefly: Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday. The Badgers were in field-goal range with five minutes left when Cougars defensive tackle Christian Mejia picked off a Graham Mertz pass. Wisconsin would never get the ball back.

Up next: Washington State hosts Colorado State. Wisconsin gets a visit from New Mexico State.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall after he scored a touchdown against Utah during the second quarter at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Briefly: Kentucky rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half and took the lead in the fourth quarter on an interception return for a touchdown by Keidron Smith. The interception was one of two of Anthony Richardson forced by the Wildcats, who dealt Florida coach Billy Napier his

One highlight to know: Smith's score was the key play of the game.

Up next: Kentucky heads home to play Youngstown State, while Florida gets a visit from South Florida.

Briefly: Sam Hartman threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the lineup following a blood clot issue and the defense forced three turnovers to rout Vanderbilt.

One highlight to know: Coby Davis intercepts a pass and returns it all the way back for a touchdown.

Next up: Wake Forest celebrates their homecoming against Liberty. Vanderbilt travels to Northern Illinois.

No. 23 Mississippi 59, Central Arkansas 3

Briefly: Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer each threw for two touchdowns and Ole Miss cruised to an easy victory after jumping out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. Quinshon Judkins and Jonathan Mingo had 100 yards rushing and receiving, respectively, for the Rebels.

Up next: Mississippi pays a visit to Georgia Tech. Central Arkansas heads to the road for a matchup with Idaho State.

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

What to know: After getting steamrolled by defending champion Georgia, the Ducks look to get right in this home opener. The Eagles, however, are perennial playoff contenders in the FCS and won’t shy away from taking shots on the big stage. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Everything you need to know about college football’s Top 25 Week 2 games