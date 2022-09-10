ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police are investigating a serious four-car traffic collision today

By Ariel Flatt
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUv4w_0hqCZ1g100

Pueblo Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Lehigh Ave and Pueblo Blvd after a serious 4 car traffic accident. According to their Twitter, the intersection will be closed for several hours in order for them to process the scene.

Pueblo Police Department Twitter
Four car accident happened today at the intersection of Lehigh Ave and Pueblo Blvd

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for two suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a store in North Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an armed robbery at a store in the 7400 block of N. Academy Blvd., just after 8:15 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect allegedly stole The post Police search for two suspects in reported armed robbery in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Android Tv#Pueblo Police Department#Appletv#Koaa News5
KXRM

Speed and alcohol considered factors in deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11. According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the second burglary at Graham's Grill in a week: the first, scores of bottles of liquor were stolen; the second, the establishment's ATM was lugged out the already-boarded up front door. The crimes occurred on September 4 and September 8 at the Graham's Grill location off Jerry Murphy Road. The post On the Lookout: Brazen burglars target councilwoman’s restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being displaced by a massive apartment fire in Colorado Springs last week, many victims are saying their uninhabitable units have since been burglarized. They also say other items that would've been salvageable have been further destroyed by the elements and demolition. Told they had just 30 minutes this weekend The post Apex Apartment fire victims claim units have been burglarized and further destroyed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard is closed Saturday morning due to a serious four-car crash, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police had the intersection closed for several hours. It was reopened around 2:30 P.M. https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1568644469381124097 Officials asked people to please avoid the area. The post 4-car crash closes intersection on south side of Pueblo Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
KRDO News Channel 13

New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver crashed their car into another car and then smashed into an apartment building, west of I-25 and Fillmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Straus Lane. Police said two beams that supported the balcony to The post Driver crashes into car, then apartment building off I-25 and Fillmore early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Car crashes into apartment building, driver charged

COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver is under arrest and facing multiple charges after an early morning crash that left an apartment building and another car damaged. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill Division responded just after 1 a.m. to an apartment building in the 2900 block of Straus […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 20 shots were fired near a house party on the east side of town near Queen Palmer Elementary School just after midnight Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At 12:26 a.m. police said they responded to the area of Yampa Street and Swope Avenue for the The post More than 20 shots fired at house party early Saturday morning in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy