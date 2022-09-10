Pueblo Police are investigating a serious four-car traffic collision today

Pueblo Police are asking people to avoid the intersection of Lehigh Ave and Pueblo Blvd after a serious 4 car traffic accident. According to their Twitter, the intersection will be closed for several hours in order for them to process the scene.

