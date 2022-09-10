ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

12-13-17-24-35

(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-five)

Lucky For Life

20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15

(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Play3 Day

3-7-7, WB: 1

(three, seven, seven; WB: one)

Play3 Night

1-6-2, WB: 1

(one, six, two; WB: one)

Play4 Day

4-0-8-5, WB: 5

(four, zero, eight, five; WB: five)

Play4 Night

8-0-4-0, WB: 8

(eight, zero, four, zero; WB: eight)

Powerball

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

Comments / 0

