VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
02-07-08-22-34-36, Bonus: 12
(two, seven, eight, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six; Bonus: twelve)
Cash 5
08-13-16-31-37
(eight, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $195,000
Cash4Life
06-23-34-48-52, Cash Ball: 3
(six, twenty-three, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-2-6, FB: 9
(three, two, six; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Night
2-9-8, FB: 8
(two, nine, eight; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
8-5-1-9, FB: 8
(eight, five, one, nine; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
7-7-3-4, FB: 1
(seven, seven, three, four; FB: one)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Comments / 0