What would you do? What would you do if you are going through a fast food drive-thru, you begin to pull out, take a sip of your drink and find it to be watered down or flat? The answer may seem obvious, but think it through the last time this happened to you. Yes, you paid for it, but is it worth going in for? Is it worth turning around if you are already down the street? What would you do? Would you turn around and go back, continue on your way and drink it as is, or throw it away and chalk up the loss?

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO