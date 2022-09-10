AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-5-5
(seven, five, five)
Cash 3 Midday
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
Cash 4 Evening
9-7-9-4
(nine, seven, nine, four)
Cash 4 Midday
4-9-5-2
(four, nine, five, two)
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
02-04-19-27-39
(two, four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Comments / 0