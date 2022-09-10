IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
19-24-32-33-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,210,000
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-9-6
(nine, nine, six)
Pick 3 Midday
6-3-5
(six, three, five)
Pick 4 Evening
1-4-6-8
(one, four, six, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
4-7-9-8
(four, seven, nine, eight)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
