MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
03-17-18-36-37-38
(three, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
7-4-9
(seven, four, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
8-3-4-7
(eight, three, four, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
9-7-3-7
(nine, seven, three, seven)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
Show Me Cash
15-16-22-34-37
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
