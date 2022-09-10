ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

4-0-8-5, WB: 5

(four, zero, eight, five; WB: five)

Comments / 0

Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Six Run Inning, Not Enough for Sixth Straight Win for Patriots

Hartford, Connecticut – The Somerset Patriots (81-49) ended their final road trip of the regular season with an 8-7 loss vs. the Hartford Yard Goats (73-58) on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots scored the game’s first run on an Andres Chaparro sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. From that...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

$50,000 Powerball, $20,000 Mega Millions Tickets Sold in CT

A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $50,000 and a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday night drawing won $20,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 38-42-56-68-69 and the Powerball was 4. The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Republicans and Democrats play softball game to highlight food insecurity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republicans and Democrats came together on the softball field for Homeruns 4 Hunger. The game was all about bipartisanship and raising money to support Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington, the largest food bank in northwest Connecticut. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican gubernatorial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
wshu.org

Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut

Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

States that vaccinate the most: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the country’s most vaccinated states. The personal finance website WalletHub.com released an updated report on 2022′s States that Vaccinate the Most. Connecticut ranked 6th. In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub said it analyzed the 50 states and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus of up to $750 coming to Connecticut residents

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Inflation leaves Waterbury renters priced out of the market

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With inflation still red-hot, rent isn’t getting any better across Connecticut, as many people are finding themselves getting priced out of the market. Renters are feeling the pinch, especially low-income families. Inflation has taken a toll on Monisha Baker and her husband, who have been homeless in Waterbury since 2014. “Its […]
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

East Haven Football Takes Loss to Ledyard in Opener; Other Teams Begin Fall Season

The East Haven football team kicked off the 2022 season by playing a home game versus Ledyard on Sept. 9. The Yellowjackets took a 59-30 defeat versus Ledyard in a non-conference matchup at East Haven High School to start the year at 0-1. East Haven was in the game, trailing Ledyard 30-22 midway through the quarter, before the Colonels pulled way for the victory.
EAST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
105.5 The Wolf

5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut

We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Potential Strong Storms Across Connecticut Tuesday

A round of thunderstorms moved across parts of Connecticut Tuesday morning and the state could see more storms during the afternoon and evening. Northern Connecticut is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. Any storms that do develop will contain frequent lightning, heavy rain, and high winds. The potential...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

A fair tax share for all in Connecticut

This is a good time to challenge both candidates for governor to support an incremental increase in the Connecticut income tax rate for themselves, their wealthy neighbors and over 10,000 Connecticut families who earn in excess of $1 million a year.
Newington Town Crier

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy