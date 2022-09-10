MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
MassCash
06-08-11-16-28
(six, eight, eleven, sixteen, twenty-eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
03-10-15-17-26-38, ST: 0
(three, ten, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-eight; ST: zero)
Estimated jackpot: $500,000
Numbers Evening
1-9-2-8
(one, nine, two, eight)
Numbers Midday
1-9-9-0
(one, nine, nine, zero)
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
