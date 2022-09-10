KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
19-24-32-33-52, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, fifty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,210,000
Lucky For Life
20-23-29-30-34, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Pick 3 Midday
1-8-7
(one, eight, seven)
Daily Pick 3
4-2-7
(four, two, seven)
Super Kansas Cash
14-22-26-27-30, Cash Ball: 23
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-20, White Balls: 16-18
(Red Balls: nine, twenty; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
