Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Fed up with sky-high housing prices, Coloradans are taking the issue into their own hands with a November ballot initiative that would direct a portion of the state’s income taxes to affordable housing projects. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, Colorado’s Proposition 123 is the first statewide housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to a database of ballot measures maintained by the National Conference of State Legislatures. “We’ve reached a tipping point and we cannot continue to wait on the sidelines and hope that something happens,” Jackie Millet, mayor of the Denver suburb of Lone Tree, told a campaign kickoff event Tuesday in Aurora. If the measure passes, it would direct 0.1% of Colorado’s taxable income to a number of programs that include helping essential workers, such as teachers and nurses, become homeowners, while financially supporting local governments in increasing the number of affordable homes by 3% every year.
