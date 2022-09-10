IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
16-21-28-37-39-44, Extra Shot: 7
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four; Extra Shot: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $2,750,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
04-11-15-34-44
(four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Pick Three-Midday
9-2-0, Fireball: 3
(nine, two, zero; Fireball: three)
Pick Three-Evening
0-4-5, Fireball: 1
(zero, four, five; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Midday
6-6-2-2, Fireball: 7
(six, six, two, two; Fireball: seven)
Pick Four-Evening
2-2-2-5, Fireball: 7
(two, two, two, five; Fireball: seven)
Lucky Day Lotto
17-19-31-32-42
(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000
