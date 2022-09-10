IL Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto

16-21-28-37-39-44, Extra Shot: 7

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-four; Extra Shot: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2,750,000

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

04-11-15-34-44

(four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Pick Three-Midday

9-2-0, Fireball: 3

(nine, two, zero; Fireball: three)

Pick Three-Evening

0-4-5, Fireball: 1

(zero, four, five; Fireball: one)

Pick Four-Midday

6-6-2-2, Fireball: 7

(six, six, two, two; Fireball: seven)

Pick Four-Evening

2-2-2-5, Fireball: 7

(two, two, two, five; Fireball: seven)

Lucky Day Lotto

17-19-31-32-42

(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Powerball

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $193,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

