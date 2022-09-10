Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
SC education programs win $1.75M in federal grants to combat teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Education is attempting to address local teacher shortages by investing $25 million across the country through the department's Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grant program. The purpose of TQP is to:. improve the quality of prospective and new teachers by improving the preparation...
'Cuts for Gabbiee': a decade of good deeds in remembrance of murdered student
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people filled the barber chairs at Ridge View High School to help raise money for the Gabbiee Swainson Scholarship. In August of 2012, 15-year-old Swainson was kidnapped and murdered. She attended Richland School District 2 high school and years later they are continuing to keep her memory alive.
communitytimessc.com
Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College
A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
The Post and Courier
SC inmate gets more prison time for extorting military members in catfishing scheme
A federal judge ordered a South Carolina inmate to serve an additional seven years behind bars after the inmate extorted military servicemen in a catfishing scheme operating from the state's prison system. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Darnell Khan at a Sept. 13 hearing to 7 years in federal...
South Carolina woman sentenced after collecting nearly $260,000 in yearslong Social Security fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for cashing nearly $260,000 in Social Security payments she received after the death of her grandmother. Crystal Deveaux of Eastover was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. She pleaded guilty […]
Lexington-Richland 5 to arm district security team, adding to law enforcement response
IRMO, S.C. — On Monday, the Lexington-Richland 5 school board voted unanimously to arm members of the district's security team. The decision allows three employees, who are not officers but have prior law enforcement experience, to carry a concealed weapon at schools. According to the board, the employees have...
Parents concerned about students sitting on the floors of buses in Richland 2
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several weeks into the new school year, some districts are still facing staffing issues from the classroom to school buses. Some families in Richland School District Two reached out to to talk about what they say is the lack of available seating on school buses and claims of students sitting on bus floors.
Forge Consulting planning legal action against Alex Murdaugh, Bank of America over fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A financial company used by Alex Murdaugh to allegedly steal millions of dollars from clients said they are planning to take legal action against the former Hampton County attorney for fraud and a national banking institution for negligence. Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC said Monday disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank […]
FOX Carolina
Financial firm announces legal action against Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorneys for Forge Consulting, LLC announced Monday the company is preparing to take action against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America. The company claims damage has been done to its reputation as part of an alleged criminal scheme Murdaugh ran using an account with...
wach.com
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia is man frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
coladaily.com
Transitions Homeless Center creating affordable housing and care for seniors
Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia is creating new apartments for senior citizens. The permanent housing solution will provide low-income seniors the opportunity to affordably live on their own. Craig Currey, chief executive officer of Transitions said helping low-income seniors find housing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations...
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
coladaily.com
Columbia honors fallen heroes with 9/11 Morning of Remembrance
Sunday morning marked 21 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and a crowd of more than 100 gathered at the 9/11 memorial outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Their mission was to honor the fallen and make sure that day is not forgotten no matter how many years pass.
The Post and Courier
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger
COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
NBC News
Son dedicated to finding missing Aiken, South Carolina mom Lisa Shuttleworth 19 years later, "I'm for certain going to figure it out."
“She was always the life of the party,” Ryan Shuttleworth told Dateline. “She was just a cool mom.”. On September 3, 2003, Ryan’s mother, 34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth, disappeared in Aiken, South Carolina. Ryan told Dateline his family is from the North Augusta area of South Carolina. “It’s...
wach.com
Chapin man sentenced; stole thousands of dollars from his mother in nursing home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Chapin man will be in prison after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from his mother who was a nursing home resident, the SC Attorney General's Office said. 50-year-old David Crider, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison and an additional...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia offering sessions on resources for small businesses, grant funding opportunities
The first session will be hosted by the Office of Business Opportunities and will include information on small business resources, financial assistance and professional guidance on development. The second session will include information on grant funding opportunities for your neighborhood and non-profit organization. You can register for the sessions by...
