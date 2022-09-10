ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Foundation Covers Full Tuition Of 30 Students Attending Morris College

A beautiful dream has become a reality for thirty students at Morris College in Sumter, SC. That dream? A tuition free college education through The Beautiful Possibilities Scholarship. The scholarship is given by The Lou Von Family Foundation founded by Dr. James V.”Ted” Wilson, Sr. and the Wilson Family. The scholarship is the first of its kind presented to Morris College and is available for students with an expressed interest in pursuing a four-year degree at Morris College and is based on financial need.
Why Columbia city leaders want to put a grocery story on wheels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City leaders are looking to bring fresh food to communities in need by creating a mobile food market. "The mobile market pulls up, it has fruits, veggies, maybe some diary, maybe some meat, so that you don't have to go out of your neighborhood to have access to healthy foods," said Columbia Food Policy Committee member Ashley Page.
Transitions Homeless Center creating affordable housing and care for seniors

Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia is creating new apartments for senior citizens. The permanent housing solution will provide low-income seniors the opportunity to affordably live on their own. Craig Currey, chief executive officer of Transitions said helping low-income seniors find housing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations...
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
Columbia honors fallen heroes with 9/11 Morning of Remembrance

Sunday morning marked 21 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and a crowd of more than 100 gathered at the 9/11 memorial outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Their mission was to honor the fallen and make sure that day is not forgotten no matter how many years pass.
Columbia home-building company goes public in Wall Street merger

COLUMBIA — Columbia-based Great Southern Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, has signed agreements to become a publicly traded company, expanding its operations nationally. Great Southern has signed a merger agreement with Diamondhead Holdings Corp., to become United Homes Group once the deal closes. "I am...
Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
