ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Model built of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZowDj_0hqCWzZj00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the U.S.
Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) developed a 1:17.62 physical scale model of the Yazoo Backwater Pump project.

Officials said the model will be used to accurately answer questions and challenges needed during the design and plan development. It can also be used after the pump station is constructed to address potential hydraulic and engineer-related issues.

The model was completed in March 2022. It consists of all the relevant hydraulic components required to investigate the approach flow entering the pump station. This including an approach channel, wingwalls, intake bays, formed suction intakes and pump columns. The model will be used to reflect the intake condition of the flow that’s approaching from the inlet channel.

Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing

Officials said according to the Hydraulic Institute Standards, there’s certain criteria the pumps have to meet to perform adequately.

Research Civil Engineer and Project Lead Kiara Pazan explained a few of the testing methods used to identify existing hydraulic conditions such as figuring out the severity and frequency of vortices in the intake, detecting the intensity of the rotation of flow in the suction column and determining the velocity uniformity in the suction column.

“We want to make sure that if there is any adverse hydraulic condition that could affect performance, we are able to identify it now,” she said.

Pazan and her team will finish testing within the next couple of weeks and will provide data results to
the Vicksburg District with recommendations on how to remediate potential issues.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson receives reports of discolored water, pressure issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 89 PSI. Leaders also said that all tanks are maintaining good margins of overhead storage, and pressure should be stable throughout the city. However, the city has received […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Cracker Barrel temporarily closes Jackson location due to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cracker Barrel on Interstate 55 in Jackson will be closed temporarily. According to officials with the company, they decided to temporarily close the location due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Supervisors approve $17.5 million for Jackson water, water tower on narrow vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors have approved allocating $17.5 million in ARPA money to help Jackson with its ailing water system. Monday, the board narrowly approved giving the city $6 million to replace aging water mains in South Jackson, and another $11.5 million to build a water storage tank, which will serve Jackson residents, and a new jail planned for McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County supervisors disagree over funds to help Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisors said he’s worried that county funds will not be used properly to fix Jackson’s failing water infrastructure. Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he objected to giving the money directly to the city. He said the county should remain in control of how the money is spent. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Vicksburg, MS
Business
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor: Federal infrastructure funding ‘insufficient’ to address city’s water system problems

The mayor of Jackson, Miss., Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D), said on Sunday that federal infrastructure funding is “insufficient” to address “30 years of deferred maintenance and accumulated challenges” associated with the city’s water system.   During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan noted that Jackson received $42 million from the American […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews make progress on State Route 43 bridge

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews are making progress on a bridge deck overlay, which resulted in the temporary closure of the State Route 43 river bridge in Madison County. The closure is expected to remain in place through September 20. Both directions of the SR 43 river […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve $33 million budget for city

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget for the city with a projected $12,000 surplus in funding. The board approved and passed the budget with confidence at their last board meeting. “I am absolutely excited about the budget. This is one of the most […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

EPA launches inquiry of Jackson water system

The Environmental Protection Agency has sent a team from its Office of Inspector General to Jackson to investigate the city’s water management, NBC News reported Friday. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Monday he had few details on what the federal agency was looking into. “I don’t have a great deal of details on it,” […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backwater#Erdc#The Yazoo Backwater Pump
WJTV 12

Crews work to get raw water pump back in service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced that crews are working to get a raw water pump back in service at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, September 10. Repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant. It was placed back on the pump platform by crane. Now, crews will work […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor proposes referendum on garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke out about the city’s garbage collection dispute. The mayor and city council have been at odds over the garbage collection contract for months, with no clear resolution in sight. On Monday, the mayor said he wants to let the people decide who will pick up […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WLBT

EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency. The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after equipment...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those years...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

New COVID-19 booster available at Mississippi county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, September 13, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics. Health officials said appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
WILKINSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Scheduled power outage to affect Brandon businesses

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18. City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected: Advance America Arnold Law Firm Audible AutoZone Baker Law Firm […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-off Dumpster Day continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items. During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more. One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City. “It’s very convenient, very convenient. This […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy