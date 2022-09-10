Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Related
IACS launches 'Preventing Euthanasia List' of up to 20 dogs fit for variety of homes
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services has launched a new list that will be updated weekly to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. IACS introduced the "Preventing Euthanasia List" this past week. The list will include up to 20 animals that IACS staff believe would be a good fit in a variety of homes.
WISH-TV
IFD firefighters rescue dog from trench on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog was rescued from a trench Monday morning after going on its morning walk and falling. At 9:38 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a dog falling into a trench near a home in the 2600 block of North Parker Avenue on the city’s northeast side. That’s near 25th Street and Sherman Drive.
WTHR
Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
WISH-TV
Plainfield police seek Indianapolis man for murders at Plainfield hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained at large Tuesday on arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder in connection with the Saturday night shooting at a hotel on U.S. 40, Plainfield Police Department said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, 34, and Alfredo...
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Carmel woman. The Carmel Police Department say Chloe Bass, 19, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. Bass is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IMPD searching for mother who took 4 kids after DCS given custody by court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent. The Indianapolis Police Department is trying to find 36-year-old Britnie Stewart. Police say DCS has a court order to take the children. They were last seen Sept. 8. Police say Stewart is 5’3″...
WISH-TV
Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out begins this week
The annual Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out will be held on Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18. This open-air painting exhibition and competition takes place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Carmel’s Midtown the City Hall Japanese Gardens and Carmel City Center.
TIMELINE: What happened since Baby Amiah Roberston disappeared in 2019
More than three years after Baby Amiah Robertson disappeared, Indianapolis officials announced her mother and her mother's boyfriend have been indicted by a grand jury. Here's what a timeline.
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis twins go to prison after using car to bust into Speedway gun store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis twin brothers will each spend over three years in federal prison after stealing firearms and ramming a stolen car into a Speedway gun store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 19-year-old Jayveon Majors of Indianapolis was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison after...
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: Man didn’t pay for carts loaded with beer, toilet paper, more
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities said Tuesday they were hoping to learn the identity of a man who left a grocery and didn’t pay, based on surveillance photos, for beer, toilet paper, an appliance and other goods loaded into carts during the weekend. The Kokomo Police Department on...
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
WIBC.com
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
WISH-TV
Fishers police add DNA testing device
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police has added a device to help solve crimes. The department can now test for DNA in just 90 minutes. The new equipment, which is manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, is helping the Fishers Police Department generate leads and identify suspects faster. Chief Ed Gebhart...
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of murder on June 8, nearly two years to the day from […]
WISH-TV
Sheriff: 33 dogs living in ‘deplorable conditions’ seized in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than thirty dogs living in “deplorable conditions” were found Friday in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Shows Love To Local Family Returning From Lengthy Hospital Stay
Lori and Scott Leighty of Michigantown, Indiana have given us permission to share their very touching story. Lori was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the end of November in 2020. Lori started extensive steroid & chemo treatments at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis right after her diagnosis. Due to...
Comments / 0