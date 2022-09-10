ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IFD firefighters rescue dog from trench on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog was rescued from a trench Monday morning after going on its morning walk and falling. At 9:38 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a dog falling into a trench near a home in the 2600 block of North Parker Avenue on the city’s northeast side. That’s near 25th Street and Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

SWAT called to east Indianapolis domestic disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police said tactical officers were called to assist after a domestic disturbance near Cumberland late Monday. Police were called to a home on Wilford Lane around 11 p.m. An IMPD spokesperson said a person inside refused to come out to speak with officers. A SWAT team...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near the front of the business on […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for Carmel woman

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Carmel woman. The Carmel Police Department say Chloe Bass, 19, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. Bass is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out begins this week

The annual Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out will be held on Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18. This open-air painting exhibition and competition takes place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Carmel’s Midtown the City Hall Japanese Gardens and Carmel City Center.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers police add DNA testing device

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police has added a device to help solve crimes. The department can now test for DNA in just 90 minutes. The new equipment, which is manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, is helping the Fishers Police Department generate leads and identify suspects faster. Chief Ed Gebhart...
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Shows Love To Local Family Returning From Lengthy Hospital Stay

Lori and Scott Leighty of Michigantown, Indiana have given us permission to share their very touching story. Lori was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the end of November in 2020. Lori started extensive steroid & chemo treatments at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis right after her diagnosis. Due to...
MICHIGANTOWN, IN

