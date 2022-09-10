Saucon Valley football starts early, routs Wilson

Saucon Valley's QB Travis Riefenstahl completed 11 of 17 passes for 191 yards and the big TD pass to start the Panthers’ scoring. He also rushed for 78 yards and two scores, including a 73-yarder when he escaped Wilson’s rush, broke free from a tackle and ran down the left sideline for a touchdown. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Travis Riefenstahl’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Jared Rohn on the third play from scrimmage in Saucon Valley’s game Saturday afternoon at Wilson served two purposes.

First, the Panthers took advantage of something coach Brad Trembler and his staff put in during the week after studying film of the Warriors defense.

The momentum builder also signified that the Panthers got the message the coaches had been preaching since the start of the season about being ready to play from the first whistle.

Saucon Valley jumped out to a 21-point, first-quarter lead sparked by the big pass play, then cruised to a 35-7 victory at Smith Field.

It wasn’t a complete performance, but Trembler was encouraged by the progress.

“Our focus was to play a complete game of football,” he said. “We started great, then in the second quarter we had our lull.

“It wasn’t complete enough, but it was our most complete effort this year.”

Riefenstahl completed 11 of 17 passes for 191 yards and the big TD pass to start the Panthers’ scoring. He also rushed for 78 yards and two scores, including a 73-yarder when he escaped Wilson’s rush, broke free from a tackle and ran down the left sideline for a touchdown.

Ty Pfizenmayer and Jack Robertson added rushing TDs and five receivers contributed in the passing game for a balanced Saucon Valley offense.

“Guys who are expected to play good are playing good,” Riefenstahl said, “and there’s younger guys stepping up.

“We’re just more comfortable in the schemes with the plays we’re running. It’s a somewhat of a new scheme. The more we play and as the season goes on, I think we’ll keep getting better and better.”

Saucon Valley’s defense was strong Saturday, limiting Wilson to 91 yards on 36 plays, including Markhi Fields’ 42-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against backups.

Wilson’s defense spent a lot of time on the field in the first half, but did not quit and did not yield a point in the second quarter despite the entire 12 minutes spent in their half of the field.

Rodney Bronson’s fumble recovery at the 2-yard line stopped the first series. Elijiah Meixsell had consecutive tackles for loss to stop Saucon Valley’s next series. The Panthers came up empty on fourth down two more times in the red zone in the final 3 minutes of the quarter.

But Riefenstahl and Robertson had rushing TDs in the third quarter to put the game in the mercy rule.

“We like to not end the play,” Rohn said. “Everybody just keeps pushing. We have a lot of good running backs and good receiving packages, too.

“Coming out hard in the beginning of the game and playing a full football game, the morale, was better. We have a lot of fast guys on the edge and a lot of good kids in the middle [defensively], so we were able to shut down their offense.”

Josh Torres, one of several running backs for the Panthers, also was stellar defensively with two tackles for loss. Alex Magnotta and Pfizenmayer had the others. Pfizenmayer also had an interception. Rohn had a sack. Ray Santiago, a first-year senior, recovered a fumble caused by Braden Weiss. That led to Robertson’s touchdown run with 4:45 left in the third quarter to put the game into the mercy rule.

Wilson did not have senior Jayden Fields because of injury and senior Chris Weston was limited again because of a leg injury suffered in the season opener. Leading tackler Jackson Millen suffered a left leg injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next

Saucon Valley (2-1) hosts Bangor (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. Wilson (0-3) hosts Lehighton (0-3) at noon Saturday.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

SAUCON VALLEY 35, WILSON 7

Saucon Valley; 21; 0; 14; 0; 35

Wilson; 0; 0; 0; 7; 7

ORDER OF SCORING

First quarter

SV: Travis Riefenstahl 65 pass to Jared Rohn (Braeden Schriffert kick), 11:02

SV: Ty Pfizenmayer 11 run (Schriffert kick), 5:28

SV: Riefenstahl 73 run (Schriffert kick), 2:13

Third quarter

SV: Riefenstahl 1 run (Schriffert kick), 7:07

SV: Jack Robertson 3 run (Schriffert kick), 4:38

Fourth quarter

W: Markhi Fields 42 run (Anderson Louie Juene kick), 4:06

TEAM STATISTICS

Stat; SV; Wil

First downs; 16; 5

Rushes-yards; 33-198; 27-78

Passing yards; 191; 13

Comp-Att-INTs; 11-18-0; 4-9-1

Punts-average; 2-30.5; 6-34.8

Penalties-yards; 6-71; 7-60

Fumbles-lost; 2-1; 2-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing : (Saucon Valley) Ty Pfizenmayer 8-38, TD; Jared Rohn 7-48; Travis Riefenstahl 6-78, 2 TDs; Josh Torres 3-8; Jack Robertson 3-10, TD; Michael Fruscella 1-0; Luke Shimko (1-(-2); Hunter Heffelfinger 1-17; Ray Santiago 1-(-4); Shane Kerosetz 2-5; (Wilson) Nathan King 13-43; Chris Weston 2-2; Ian Feckete 1-2; Rodney Bronson 1-(-7); Marcel Days 1-(-3); Jeramy Cressman 5-0; Alexander Rooks 2-0; Markhi Fields 1-42, TD; team 1-(-1).

Passing : (Saucon Valley) Riefenstahl 11-17-0, 191 yards, TD; Shimko 0-1-0; (Wilson) Cressman 4-9-1, 13 yards.

Receiving : (Saucon Valley) Robertson 2-8; Rohn 5-120, TD; Ray Santiago 1-13; Pfizenmayer 1-6; Alex Magnotta 2-44; (Wilson) Feckete 2-3; King 1-9; Bronson 1-1.