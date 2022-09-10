Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals First Look at Full Midnight Angels Costume
The D23 festivities continued well into Sunday, with Marvel unveiling new costumes for some upcoming properties. Namely, the practical suits for the ensemble behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were on full display at the Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to seeing updated suits for Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and M'Baku (Winston Duke), the House of Ideas also revealed the full Midnight Angels suit for the first time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ComicBook
Snow White Star Rachel Zegler Addresses Becoming the First Disney Princess for Remake
Snow White star Rachel Zegler addressed how she became the first Disney Princess in the live-action remake. D23 Expo brought some more news about the wave of Disney live-action remakes. The Little Mermaid got a teaser trailer, but Snow White's cast appeared on-stage to talk about the film. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Zegler about her experience with the movie. It's a lot of pressure being Disney's first princess, but the actress is ready for that challenge. There's something surreal about putting on the iconic dress and being tasked with something that means so much to so many fans across the world. Zegler openly admitted that she was one of those starstruck little girls in her youth. She's hoping to deliver a version fo the Disney Princess that younger audiences will really love and cherish themselves like their parents or grandparents did.
ComicBook
The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Speaks Out on Making Her Own Ariel in the Remake
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey talked to Comicbook.com about making Ariel her own in the new movie. During her conversation with Brandon Davis, she talked about adding personal touches to the Disney Princess in order to make the role feel a little closer to her. A lot has been made of the decision to cast the music superstar in the remake. When that trailer dropped, fans got a first-listen to her impressive singing voice and signature look as the mermaid. While a lot of her full performance is hidden in that trailer. Bailey's long red hair is unmistakable in the clip. Of course, there's a bit of discussion about the changes from the classic Disney movies. However, the star isn't too concerned about all that chatter. All that Bailey wants to do is deliver the best performance possible.
ComicBook
X Movie Sequel MaXXXine Announced With Teaser
At last night's screening of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Ti West surprised audiences by revealing a teaser for MaXXXine, the third film in his trilogy of X movies. During the X world premiere earlier this year, West made the surprise reveal that he had already shot the prequel Pearl, which he co-wrote with star Mia Goth, which hits theaters later this week. While MaXXXine is a surprise reveal like Pearl, the film is yet to be shot, so it's unknown when the project will be landing in theaters. Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.
ComicBook
The Last Starfighter Sequel Writer Reveals Disappointing Update
Don't hold your breath for that long-rumored sequel to The Last Starfighter. Filmmaker Gary Whitta, who has been working on a sequel to the cult 1980s hit for years with original Starfighter writer Jonathan R. Betuel, said on Twitter that the movie has not progressed in a while, suggesting it's possible the whole thing might never happen. Whether this is due to funding issues, or some of the same rights complications that prevented Betuel and original director Nick Castle from making their planned revival years ago, is anyone's guess at this point, but the outlook sounds bleak.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms the Status of the Avengers In the MCU
The Avengers have officially disassembled. While Avengers: Endgame made plain the fates of most of the individual Avengers following the battle with Thanos, the status of the Avengers organization has been more nebulous. Speaking at the D23 Expo on Saturday, during the Marvel portion of the Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century showcase, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige let it be known that the Avengers are no more, thus leaving a vacuum that Marvel's newest team, the Thunderbolts, can fill. "Just because there isn't an organization like the Avengers anymore, but we now have the Thunderbolts," Feige said, confirming that the Avengers are no longer a going concern in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
ComicBook
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
12 House of the Dragon Power Moves: Daemon Tries Subterfuge, Hand Overplays His
Princess Rhaenyra's virtue is brought into question after she's spotted in a brothel with her dear uncle -- but what really happened?. After the violently quiet conclusion to last week's episode, events picked up in rather short order with this week's episode. After some time away, Daemon returns to King's Landing with a sword, a crown, and a plan.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
ComicBook
Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5
Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.
WWE・
ComicBook
Here's Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Holiday Pop Figures
Funko just wrapped up D23 Expo this past weekend and their New York Comic-Con 2022 event is only weeks away, but they're squeezing in this year's Festival of Fun holiday Pop figure drops starting this Wednesday, September 14th. Over the course of two days, numerous holiday-themed Funko Pop figures will drop, and you'll be able to keep track of them all right here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Marvel Gives Us Our Best Look at Brett Goldstein as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder
Brett Goldstein is having a really good year. Monday, the Ted Lasso star won his second Emmy for playing Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ hit. Beyond that, the actor also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Incredible Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now that the Taika Waititi feature is streaming on Disney+, Marvel Studios has unveiled the best look yet at the demigod.
ComicBook
Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4
HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
ComicBook
Michael Keaton Gets Censored for F-Bomb After Winning at Emmy Awards for Dopesick
Beloved Batman, Beetlejuice, and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Keaton is now officially an Emmy winner. The actor was nominated for his first Emmy award this year for his role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu's Dopesick, a limited series about the opioid crisis in the United States. On Monday night, the Emmy Awards show kicked off with Keaton's category, Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. While Keaton took home the first trophy of the night, he also dropped the broadcast's first F-bomb.
Comments / 0