3 reasons why the Green Bay Packers will bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home this season

By Timothy Lindsey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hW0oC_0hqCWX3V00

The Green Bay Packers have been sitting on the doorstep of doorsteps each of the last three seasons, winning 13 games each of the last three years under Matt LaFleur. In doing so, they have won the NFC North each of the last three seasons, along with two NFC Championship Game berths too.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the reigning back-to-back MVP , and Green Bay continued to load up on defense this offseason. They also continue to improve on special teams, which is why they lost in the postseason last year.

Despite the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason, the Packers are a more well-rounded team in 2022 and appear to be primed for a Super Bowl run. Here are three reasons why they will do just that.

Aaron Rodgers is still one of the all-time greats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jkJd_0hqCWX3V00
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a lot of respects, No. 12 in Green Bay is the greatest quarterback of all time. He has the best TD-INT ratio in NFL history and the best QBR in NFL history (min. six seasons played). Amazingly, he is on track to throw his 500th touchdown pass before his 100th interception, a feat that’s never been done before. This goes to show just how absolutely ridiculous his stat line is.

Rodgers is somehow the most prolific passer of all-time while also being the most efficient passer ever. He was a two-time MVP before Davante Adams became his All-Pro self.

The California native will help give rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson as many opportunities as possible to be successful. Starting tight end Robert Tonyan, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and Pro Bowl guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins, who all missed much of last season with injuries, are getting healthy at the right time. With Rodgers getting so much help back, there is no reason to expect anything other than undisputed, first-ballot Hall of Fame work from No. 12 this season as well.

Green Bay’s elite defense gives them a chance in any game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdgDu_0hqCWX3V00
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay has built a defense that appears to be the best unit they’ve had in over a decade at minimum. The team drafted National Champion first-round picks in Georgia middle linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt . They have arguably the best trio of cornerbacks in the league in Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, and Eric Stokes and also boast a First-Team All-Pro middle linebacker with De’Vondre Campbell.

Additionally, edge-rushers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith both had 9+ sacks a season ago. Kenny Clark is the Pro Bowl anchor in the interior. Not to mention they have two solid centerfield defenders in Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. This defense has a chance to be even more talented than the team’s Super Bowl defense of 2010.

Rich Bisaccia’s improved special teams unit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrtPN_0hqCWX3V00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Packers fans are trying to erase the memory of the San Francisco 49ers blocking a punt that went for a touchdown against Green Bay last January. Green Bay would go on to lose 13-10.

This prompted head coach Matt LaFleur to go out and hire Rich Bisaccia this offseason. Bisaccia has 40 years of coaching experience, roughly 20 of which are in the NFL. It is safe to say he has been around the block a few times.

The team made the huge move to sign an experienced, cold-weather punter in Pat O’Donnell . It is impossible to expect the Packers to have the best special teams unit in the league the first week of the season, though it is fair to expect a gradual incline for this unit as the season moves on.

If the special teams can become even mediocre by playoff time, that will be a massive improvement and a huge breakthrough for this franchise. Let Rodgers and the offense, along with a loaded defense, do the heavy lifting. Then, if the special teams can hold their own, Green Bay is going to win the Super Bowl this season.

