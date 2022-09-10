ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

By Carson Burton, William Earl
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQ6f9_0hqCWTWb00

The king of adventure is back once again.

“Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.”

“‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have a really great story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford also alluded to this being his last time in the role, saying, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much.”

Waller-Bridge also shared Ford’s excitement, saying, “I had the time of my life making this movie. I feel so incredibly lucky and keeping up with this guy [points at Ford] is EXHAUSTING.”

While the plot has been largely kept under wraps until now, the newest trailer gives fans the first real look at Indy back in action. The last time the classic character was seen on screen was 14 years ago with “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Ford was 64 when “Crystal Skull” released, and he’s now 80, so it seems that no age barrier cannot stop the world’s greatest archaeologist.

Alongside Ford and Waller-Bridge are newcomers to the series Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann and Antonio Banderas.

The film marks the first time that acclaimed director Steven Spielberg is not helming an installment of the series. While Spielberg stayed on as a hands-on producer, “Indiana Jones 5” is directed by Mangold (“Logan,” “Ford v. Ferrari”). According to Holbrook, fans have no reason to worry about the directorial change.

“The guy just can’t make a bad movie,” Holbrook previously told Variety. “He is so precise in what he does.”

John Williams is also returning to compose the score for the film. In early September, Williams gave audiences at the Hollywood Bowl a taste of the soundtrack, showcasing a new theme titled “Helena’s Theme.” The track’s title is in reference to Waller-Bridge’s character in the film, whom he described as “an adventuress, and also a femme fatale… she’s many, many things… She has a kind of lyrical music, like an old movie star.”

“Indiana Jones 5” is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release date.

“The Mandalorian” is gearing up for a new adventure. Disney+ has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the popular “Star Wars” series, and announced a the series will premiere sometime in 2023.

At D23, actor Katee Sackhoff hinted that the upcoming season is “crazy” before Lucasfilm revealed a teaser trailer.

Season 3 follows up on the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the 2021 miniseries which featured the series’ lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) — better known as the Mandalorian or “Mando” — in a guest appearance. The end of the miniseries saw Grogu, Mando’s young charge, choose to return to him after previously departing his side to train with the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The two then left Tatooine, with Mando going on a quest to visit “the living waters” under the planet Mandore in order to regain his honor and become a Mandalorian again. The hero will face plenty of obstacles in his quest, chief of which being other members from the people, with the trailer teasing a battle between Djarin and other stoic, armored warriors.

In addition to Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff have been confirmed to reprise their previous “Mandalorian” roles for Season 3. Weathers plays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito portrays the primary villain of the series, Moff Gideon, who is attempting to capture Grogu from Mando. Katee Sackhoff returns from Season 2 as Bo-Katan Kryze, a female Mandalorian seeking to retrieve the Darksaber from Mando.

In addition, Christopher Lloyd is confirmed to appear this season. Notable prior cast members of the show include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, Titus Welliver and “Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” also featured the first appearance of Rosario Dawson as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her own self-titled spinoff series set to release next year.

“The Mandalorian” was created by Favreau, who will write most of the season. He and Filoni executive produce with Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, with Lucasfilm producing the series. Weathers is confirmed to direct an episode of the third season. Prior directors have included Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Filming for the season started in October last year and reportedly wrapped in March.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
James Mangold
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
John Williams
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Wilson
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says

The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy