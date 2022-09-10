ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars’ Reveals New ‘Andor’ Trailer, First Look at Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
Star Wars revealed a host of new trailers Saturday as part of their D23 Expo showcase, with Disney+ offering up the latest preview for Andor as well as the first look at Season 3 of The Mandalorian .

Andor revolves around the character of Cassian Andor, the rebel agent at the forefront of the Resistance’s revolution against the Empire. After first appearing in Rogue One, Diego Luna reprises the role for Andor.

“Spies. Saboteurs. Assassins. We’ve all done terrible things on behalf of the Rebellion,” Andor says in the new trailer. The series will premiere on Sept. 21 with its first three episodes; the upcoming series takes place in the period prior to that 2016 spinoff.

Star Wars fans will have to wait a little longer for the third season of The Mandalorian , as that show will return to the streaming service in 2023.

The two-minute teaser at the D23 Expo picks up where The Book of Boba Fett left off, with “Mando” and “Baby Yoda” reunited and flying off on new adventures, although old friends — played by Carl Weathers and Amy Sedaris — remain in their orbit.

Season 3 also finds the Mandalorian excommunicated from his own clan — because he removed his helmet, naturally — and at odds with a pack of fellow ex-Mandos over his acquisition of ‘the Darksaber.”

Disney+ also unveiled the trailer for the new animated series Tales of the Jedi , which will provide the backstory of some of the franchise’s most beloved characters:

