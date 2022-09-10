ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team’s second game against Arkansas State.

The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Stadium Karaoke” got the crowd singing along to songs most will be familiar with hearing at sporting events for decades.

Ohio State meets Arkansas State in Week 2

To see TBDBITL’s halftime show from last week’s game against Notre Dame, click here.

